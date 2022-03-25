Second booster for vulnerable groups

People aged 80 and above, as well as those who have a weakened immune system or severe chronic disease, will be eligible to receive a second booster dose for better protection against Covid-19.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference on Thursday that given the data on the waning of vaccine protection against severe disease over time, it was recommended for these groups of people to get a second dose.

Dialling in from the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur with Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak, Mr Ong added that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination also noted that a second booster dose can ensure these groups of people are better protected as Singapore resumes its normal activities.

Those eligible will receive the second dose around five months after getting their first one.

People who are eligible include those aged 80 and above, those living in aged care facilities such as nursing homes, and those at risk of severe disease due to weakened immune systems or have severe chronic disease, said Mr Ong.

He added that individuals who do not take their fourth dose will still have their "fully vaccinated" status maintained, though it is "strongly recommended" for them to do so.

Associate Professor Mak noted that immunocompromised people were already recommended to undergo a third dose of the vaccine as part of their primary series and a fourth dose as a booster because of their weakened immune system.

The Ministry of Health said more details on how at-risk groups can receive their second booster dose will be announced later.

The Straits Times