Security guard at work, he's both mum and dad at home

When his son was seven years old and his daughter was six, his marraige broke down.

Security guard Shasi Kumar Aryahrajah had to care for little Pravin and Anjana, and worried about leaving them home alone.

He could not turn to his parents for help as he was not on good terms with his mother. Nor could he get support from his other relatives as they were all busy with their own lives.

"I had to sort it out all by myself," Mr Shasi told tabla!

"But I did not buckle. I decided that I would look after my children to my very best and shower them with love."

Mr Shasi initially struggled to juggle family and work amid settling all the paperwork pertaining to the divorce.

There were times he could not go to work and had to take unpaid leave. But he never shirked his duties.

His biggest worry was leaving his children home alone.

"I would always tell my son to protect his sister. I usually cook before I leave for work and Pravin would serve it for lunch."

Mr Shasi also asked his neighbours to keep an eye on the children and installed a nanny cam at home.

In 2019, the court granted Mr Shasi full custody of the children and his ex-wife would visit them once a week.

"I had to be both mother and father to my children," he said.

Pravin, now 15, and Anjana, 14, have grown into independent and responsible individuals. They go straight home after school, get their homework done and help out with household chores.

But Mr Shasi, now 49, admits that it takes a village to raise a child.

When he suffered a mild stroke a few years ago, Pravin stepped up and took care of his sister and their home.

Mr Shasi was put on hospitalisation leave for a couple of months and light duty for two months when he returned to work.

"My son was my pillar of support," he said as he beamed with pride.

When Anjana hit puberty last year, Mr Shasi did not know what to do. He turned to his sister and aunt for advice and sought help from Anjana's female Tamil school teacher.

"It was a challenge, I was completely clueless, had no idea what was going on," Mr Shasi recalled with a laugh.

"I got a lot of advice from my sister, aunt and friends. I also told Anjana she could discuss anything with me but she could also approach her teacher and female relatives."

The episode still amuses Anjana, who added that she has only the utmost respect for her father, for all the sacrifices he has made and the occasional treats despite his financial struggles.

Mr Shasi receives financial help through the Ministry of Education Financial Assistance Scheme and the Singapore Indian Development Association.

When he can, he takes his children to East Coast Park or the movies. To the family of three, even a simple takeout meal is a treat and they treasure every minute they get to spend together.

"I have no wish to remarry. My children are all I need. My only dream is to buy a three-room flat for ourselves," said Mr Shasi, who has always been living in a rental flat with his children.

