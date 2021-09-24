Seminar on mental health issues

DIYA NAIR, GRADE CBSE 11

The GIIS SMART Campus Interact Club organised a Mental Health seminar on Sept 6 which was aimed at increasing awareness about the importance of one's mental well being. The virtual event, held from from 6pm to 7pm, was targeted at students from grades 11 and 12.

Mr Uttam Kripalani, an active member of the Rotary Club of Singapore, led the session.

An avid advocate of mental health for more than 60 years, Mr Kripalani is one of the founding members of the Crohns and Colitis Society of Singapore and the vice-chairman of the Action Group for Mental Illness.

He covered various topics, such as coping with anxiety, the adverse impact of the pandemic on mental well being, exam anxiety and the importance of seeking help.

The seminar also had an interactive quiz and a question and answer segment, where students could test their knowledge and get a deeper insight into personal issues and topics.

Mental health has become an important part of a person's well being in the current pandemic situation.

So it is necessary that students are equipped with the right mindset and skills to deal with related problems and take care of their mental well being.

The initiative by the Interact Club helped the students understand the topic better and showed them the way to experience a stress-free school life.

