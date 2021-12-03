Seniors and poor most likely to feel uneasy about Covid-19 reopening

The poor and the elderly in Singapore were most likely to feel uneasy about the country's decision to live with Covid-19, new research from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has found.

But support for vaccination remains high, with seven in 10 people agreeing that vaccines should be made compulsory for all citizens and long-term residents.

Suspected Omicron Covid-19 cases to be taken to NCID

People suspected of having the new Omicron coronavirus variant will be isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases until doctors are confident they are no longer infectious through repeat testing.

They will not be allowed to recover at home, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday.

Most HDB flat owners to pay more in property taxes next year

Most owners of Housing Board flats can expect to pay more in property taxes next year, as the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) will be revising the annual value (AV) of HDB flats in line with increase in market rentals.

Iras said in a statement on Wednesday that the AV will be revised upwards by 4 per cent to 6 per cent, with effect from January next year, and that this is part of its annual review of properties to compute the property tax payable.

Pet peacocks are allowed but must be kept securely

Peacocks can be kept as pets in Singapore, but there are rules that owners must abide by.

Following a pet peacock attack on a three-year-old girl in Serangoon Garden, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Thursday that members of the public are allowed to keep non-commercial poultry as pets - but only up to 10 of such animals.

These include chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, quails, partridges, pheasants, domestic pigeons, guinea fowl, swans and peacocks.

Full-time employed residents work fewer hours a week than a decade ago

Full-time employed residents put in fewer hours of work a week this year, compared with a decade ago, according to an annual report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The advance estimates for the resident labour force, released on Wednesday, revealed that full-timers worked an average of 45 hours a week this year, about four hours fewer than the 49.2 hours a week in 2010.

This is also lower than the 45.4 hours weekly last year.

Homeless man given 7 weeks' jail for working during stay-home notice

When he returned to Singapore from Batam in March 2020, he flouted his stay-home notice (SHN) and worked as a security officer for 13 days before he was arrested.

Though Rozman Abdul Rahman, 41, had provided his stepsister's address to the authorities, he was not on good terms with her and slept in a carpark and a walkway because he did not have a place to stay.

The Singaporean was on Thursday handed seven weeks' jail after pleading guilty earlier to a charge of putting others at risk of Covid-19 transmission while he had been issued an SHN.