Sentosa's Merlion roars no more

Works are under way on Sentosa to demolish the tallest Merlion statue in Singapore.

The 37m-tall statue is making way for a themed thoroughfare that will link Sentosa's north and south shores.

Announced in August last year, this is part of long-term plans to reshape the resort island and the adjacent Pulau Brani into a premier leisure and tourism destination.

The new two-tiered thoroughfare will connect Resorts World Sentosa with the beaches in the south and replace the existing walkway.

The last day of operations for the Sentosa Merlion was Oct 20 last year.

It was designed by Australian sculptor James Martin and built in 1995.

The Straits Times