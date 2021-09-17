Several events to mark Hindi Week

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The online Hindi Week celebrations (Sept 11 to 17), organised by Sangam Singapore with support from the High Commission of India and the Mauritius based World Hindi Secretariat, was viewed by more than 1,000 people in Singapore, India, China, South Korea, Japan and Fiji.

About 80 students from Singapore schools DAV Hindi, The Hindi Society, Global Indian International, NPS International and GIG International also took part in the competitions - such as poetry recitation, story telling, essay writing and oration - associated with it.

The winners were selected by professor Emeritus of Osaka University Tomio Mizokami, Fiji based writer, poet and cultural communicator Amit Ahalawat and prominent Hindi writer, artist and poet Dr Parul Tomar.

On Sept 14, which is celebrated as Hindi Day to mark the declaration of Hindi as India's official language in 1949, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran spoke at a webinar on Hindi literature and language. Several students from Singapore participated, including those studying Hindi at the National University of Singapore.

Wednesday saw a panel discussion on Hindi folk culture and music involving India based university professors Chandrakanta Kinra and Rekha Upreti and writer Ritu Priya Khare. Singapore based Hindi teacher and folk singer Latika Rani also participated.

On Thursday, writers from Singapore discussed the different forms of Hindi literature such as poetry, story and ghazal.

The Hindi Week programmes will end tomorrow with a talk on Media, Hindi and Youth led by Dr Sandhya Singh, president, Singapore Sangam. Media personalities Zhu Jingjing, a radio broadcaster with China Radio International, Japanese YouTuber Mayo Hitomi and South Korean social media personalty Jun Hak Lee will also talk about how to encourage youths to speak Hindi and take pride in knowing the language.

"Hindi Week was organised to increase awareness, promote love for the language and develop camaraderie among Hindi speaking pupils from different schools," said Dr Singh. "The competitions allowed the Hindi speaking community in Singapore to realise that Hindi is widely spoken.

"Hindi Week also provided opportunities for nascent Hindi speakers to display their language skills. Students from NUS who are learning Hindi also got the opportunity to show what they have learnt."

Today's talk on Media, Hindi and Youth will be broadcast live on Singapore Sangam's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoDIn42iRbhwBJmKs5F67qg from 8.30pm.