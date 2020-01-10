Shakti back from the dead

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Five years after the tragic death of mandolin exponent U. Srinivas, Shakti is once again a potent music force.

Early last year, the group, who pioneered East meets West collaboration and played a pivotal role in establishing fusion music, re-formed by roping in violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

Next week, they will embark on an Asian tour, which will begin with a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday (Jan 14) and performances in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Jan 16) and Friday (Jan 17) respectively.

English guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla wizard Zakir Hussain, Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist Vinayakaram Selvaganesh and Rajagopalan now constitute Shakti.

McLaughlin, Mahadevan and Zakir will also be releasing their new album Is That So? on Jan 17.

"We were in complete disarray after the loss of Srinivas, absolutely lost," McLaughlin told tabla!.

"We didn't know what to do. In fact it took five years for us to start considering inviting another musician to join the group, and earlier last year we invited the wonderful violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan to join us. He is an outstanding violinist and musician.

"We're delighted that Shakti comes together again as we truly missed each other and playing together. In a strange way, it seems that Shakti has made a full circle since we began in 1973 with violinist L. Shankar, and now we are again with violin in the group."

Zakir, Ramnad Raghavan (mridangam) and T. H. "Vikku" Vinayakram (ghatam) were also original members of Shakti, who played acoustic fusion music which combined Indian sounds with elements of Euro-American jazz.

The band also represented a fusion of the Hindustani and Carnatic music traditions since Zakir is from north India while the other Indian members are from the south.

In its new avatar, Shakti will play music it is famous for and some new compositions which brings out the individual flair of its members.

"How a musician plays music and how evolved their music is depends entirely on their personal evolution," said McLaughlin, who will be performing in Singapore for the third time.

"Shakti has been a living entity for 46 years and we have all evolved like everyone else. Consequently, the music evolved with us.

"Since Shakti has been together for 46 years, we have a vast repertory. So, our concert in Singapore will include songs and compositions from the early 1970s through all the following decades all the way up to today. There will also be music from Is That So?"

Undoubtedly, Shakti has changed. From its origins in the early 1970s, musicians have left and others have joined, but its spirit remains the same.

"It is about the eternal search for beauty, inner beauty and the love of the human heart," said McLaughlin.

Praveen Swamy, an entrepreneur based in Singapore who has followed Shakti since the group's inception, believes there is no other music group in the world which has such wealth of talent and wide repertory.

"They are incredible," he said. "They make terrific music together. It is something that you will not find anywhere else. The range is amazing. I would place them among the best musicians in the world."

It is Shakti's versatility and popularity that made VMall Entertainment's Pamposh Dhar and Veena Prakash to get the group to play in Singapore.

"We knew we were not taking a risk even though they are playing together again after more than five years," said Pamposh. "Their music has a huge attraction.

"They have become more vibrant with the inclusion of new talent. More than 1,500 people have already bought tickets to attend their concert at The Star Theatre."

Lavanya Sampath, who is a dedicated follower of Shakti on YouTube, will see Shakti live for the first time on Jan 16 along with her husband and two daughters.

"I have always been a fan of Shakti," she said. "They are phenomenal. Their sound is unique. It is wonderful to hear them play songs which are a great blend of Western and Indian music. I'm looking forward to hear their new songs from their new album."

McLaughlin said Is That So? came about because the artistes "obeyed an irresistible desire to express something deep inside themselves that can't be expressed in words".

It did have an unusual beginning as McLaughlin wanted to harmonise the "marvellous singing" of Mahadevan. "It all started seven years ago when the crazy idea came to me and I shared it immediately with Shankar," he said.

"After hearing less than a minute of what the collaboration really sounded like, we knew we had to make an album, although it took over six years of work and close collaboration before we pulled it off."

According to McLaughlin, the album is unique in several senses.

"It is a completely new concept in the meeting of the musical cultures of East and West," he said.

"Shankar is singing in the truest Indian classical way, in his inimitable way also, and his singing is being accompanied in a truly Western way of harmonic modulation and progression. This has never been done before."

McLaughlin wrote the orchestrations behind Shankar's voice and played the guitar and guitar synthesizer. Zakir provided the improvisation and spontaneity. "As the work progressed, we realised that improvisation, the heart of both Indian and jazz music, had to be integrated in order to give a sense of spontaneity and wholeness," said McLaughlin.

"Of course, for this to happen in the best possible way, we needed the greatest percussionist in the world. So, in almost every piece you will hear improvisation from Shankar and myself with the amazing tabla of Zakir."

Said Mahadevan: "Before concerts, John and I used to dabble with free improvisations using Indian scales (ragas) and different harmonies backing them. The whole texture, colour, feeling and the canvas of the music excited us as harmonic content does not exist in Indian classical music. In the beginning it was just a fun experiment, but it soon became larger than life and we knew we had to record it.

"When Zakir Hussain, the great tabla maestro, himself agreed to play in the improvisational sections, we knew this would take our recording to a new level. We could not have asked for more."

McLaughlin said what he would like to convey with every album he has made is his love of beauty, of the people who create beauty around him and his love of those people.

"Of course, my relationship with myself, with the world at large and even with the universe itself will be a natural part of the music," he said.

"We truly love this recording. I can speak for Shankar, Zakir and myself when I say this recording is a milestone in our lives. I cannot say in words how much I love this recording."

