Shanmugam: No improper influence in Parti Liyani's case

Internal reviews by the police and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) have found lapses in how they handled the case of former domestic worker Parti Liyani, but also confirmed that there was no improper influence at any point, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament on Wednesday.

That a maid accused of theft by her prominent employer, former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, was found guilty by a lower court but later acquitted on appeal in the High Court shows that all are equal before the law here, the minister added.

In his ministerial statement, Mr Shanmugam told the House there was no sign that Mr Liew or anyone from his family had lobbied or exerted pressure on the police, deputy public prosecutors or trial judge over the case.

In fact, the decisions on the case were taken by the investigation officer and his immediate supervisor and it was the deputy public prosecutors and their directors in the AGC who decided to prosecute Ms Parti - the typical way such theft cases are handled.

There were good reasons for these decisions too, since Ms Parti herself had admitted to taking 10 to 15 items of clothing without permission and had also changed her explanations for some of the items from one statement to another, Mr Shanmugam told Parliament.

Justice Chan Seng Onn's acquittal of Ms Parti on Sept 4 had sparked questions about whether a powerful man had worked the system to his advantage, whether the police and AGC had unfairly prosecuted Ms Parti, whether she got a fair trial and whether there was one law for the wealthy and another for others.

Addressing these questions on Wednesday, Mr Shanmugam said: "I can be categorical. There was no influence by Liew Mun Leong. It was treated as any other theft case and handled accordingly.

"If Liew Mun Leong did unfairly influence the proceedings, then it will be a hit to our foundations. It will be a hit to our sense of fairness, equality, justice and (be) a dent to Project Singapore itself, because Singapore is built on these ideals."

There must be a ruthless intensity in upholding integrity, he said.

The Straits Times