Shanmugam warns against racism and xenophobic behaviour

Mrs Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai showing her injury after she was assaulted by a Chinese man on May 7. PHOTO: HINDOCHA NITA VISHNUBHAI

Groups have been capitalising on Singaporeans' anxiety over jobs to fan the flames of xenophobia and racism and such racist behaviour will become normalised if Singapore is not careful, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Calling on "responsible" opposition parties to take a stand on the matter, he urged all members of the House to condemn racist behaviour in Singapore.

"The majority of Singaporeans are decent and not racist, but if we continue to fan the flames of racism, we will get to a more uncomfortable position," Mr Shanmugam said in Parliament on Tuesday.

"(Singapore) will fail if we allow racism and xenophobia to become prevalent, and it is contrary to everything that has made us successful and proud to be Singaporean."

Responding to Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) on the steps the Government will take to nip racism arising from the pandemic in the bud, he noted that a recent case of an alleged attack on a woman last Friday appears to be racist conduct, based on her account.

Mrs Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, 55, was brisk walking towards Choa Chu Kang Stadium at about 8.30am last Friday when she had a run-in with a 30-year-old Chinese man, who has been arrested.

He shouted racial slurs at her for lowering her mask below her nose and kicked her in the chest, even though she told him that she was exercising.

Madam Nita suffered scratches on her arm and hands due to the incident. The private tutor, an Indian Singaporean, lodged a police report on Friday night. Police are investigating the case.

Mr Shanmugam said while racism has always existed in Singapore, like in other countries, such sentiments have been stoked lately, both locally and across the globe.

In the midst of the pandemic, Asians, particularly the Chinese, are being attacked in the United States, with the coronavirus described as the "Chinese virus" or the "Wuhan virus" - as if viruses have a nationality, he noted.

"We condemn that. Equally, we have to condemn such behaviour in Singapore."

Singaporeans have legitimate concerns about foreigners taking over their jobs, which have been fuelled by unfair employment practices that favour hiring foreigners and discriminate against locals, among other things, he said.

"It is a minority who behave like this, but it naturally makes Singaporeans unhappy," he said, adding that the Government has taken steps to deal with such bad practices.

The Straits Times