SHN cut to 14 days for travellers from high-risk areas

All new travellers arriving from high-risk countries and regions will have their stay-home notice (SHN) cut to 14 days, instead of 21 days, to be served at dedicated facilities from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

However, they must take an antigen rapid test using self-test kits on the third, seventh and 11th day after arriving in Singapore.

This new requirement will come into force at 11.59pm on June 27.

Travellers can collect the self-test kits when they reach the SHN facilities.

The higher-risk places include all countries or regions except Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, China and New Zealand.

Affected travellers who are now serving their SHN will have their notice reviewed and they will be informed of their check-out arrangements separately.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement on Wednesday, said that while there is increased transmissibility with the new variants of concern, it found no evidence - from both overseas and local data - that these variants come with longer incubation periods.

It added that since the 21-day SHN for all travellers with recent travel history to higher-risk countries or regions was implemented from May 8, there were 270 imported cases among such travellers, as at Tuesday.

MOH said: "All of them had incubation periods well within the 14-day window. (Thus), we will reduce the SHN period from 21 days back to 14 days."

The Straits Times