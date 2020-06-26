Shoppers cautious as Mustafa reopens fully

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Business is almost back to normal at Mustafa Centre after it reopened fully last Friday.

Singapore's shopping icon reopened partially on May 6, more than a month after being identified as a Covid-19 cluster.

Customers began streaming in on Friday itself and on Saturday it was a full house. There were about 150 people purchasing items at 6.30pm on Monday.

Mustafa's travel and money changing sections are still closed because of the lack of travellers and tourists due to the pandemic. But all the other departments - including the popular groceries, vegetable and electronics sections - are fully functioning.

"Not many people are out late at night, so we are not open 24 hours a day," said Mustafa's building maintenance manager Shamim Ahmad. "We now operate from 9.30am to 11.30pm daily. We plan to resume our 24-hour operations when the situation becomes much clearer."

The Little India department store was identified as a Covid-19 cluster on April 2 after 11 cases were linked to it. There were 124 cases linked to it on May 3.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, the Health Ministry's director of medical services, said on April 9 that Mustafa is believed to have been the starting point for hundreds of Covid-19 infections at foreign worker dormitories.

Workers were possibly infected after visiting Mustafa, where about 85 employees had fallen ill, and they set off a chain of infections among co-workers and dormitory mates.

On June 7, Mustafa was also added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period. But a day later, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that there is no need to worry about going to venues such as Mustafa as these places have been thoroughly disinfected and are safe.

"Once we identify the patient, and when there is a risk at the venue... we will do a thorough deep cleaning at the affected places to render them safe so that workers and family members can go back and continue where they are," said Mr Gan.

"So, for places like Mustafa Centre or shopping centres... there is generally no risk... because (the patient is) no longer there."

Mr Ahmad said that "all our employees have recovered from the illness". He added: "We are now allowed to have only 1,400 customers at any given time. So we have reduced our staff by 40 per cent (it is about 800 now). We have also taken extra safety precautions."

At full capacity, the mall can have about 2,000 customers.

The interior has been made more spacious by removing some shelves. Safe-distancing measures have also been implemented - such as placing stickers on the floor and directing customers in the queues to keep one metre apart.

"There is a greater tendency for customers to get closer when they queue at the payment counters, so boxes have been marked out on the floor to show where people should stand," said Mr Ahmad.

Entry is now only through Gates 1 and 5, while the exit Gates are 2, 3 and 4. Shoppers have to submit personal details by scanning a QR code via the digital check-in system SafeEntry and are subjected to a thermal scan before they are allowed to enter.

"We have two scanners now, we are installing three more soon," said Mr Ahmad. "We are also providing gloves to every customer and every night we sanitise floor by floor.

Mr Baiju Pillai, a senior executive, shopped at Mustafa along with his wife, Bindu, last Saturday in the morning.

"I go there at least twice a month," he said. "It was very difficult when it closed because not all things that I want are available at one place and the costs at other Indian shops are higher."

He added: "I'm happy with the safety measures taken by the Mustafa management. The good thing is they are giving plastic gloves to all customers. The floors are clean and less congested and overall it was a smooth shopping experience."

Mr Reny Vijayan, who works at MRT Downtown line, shopped at Mustafa along with his wife, Ampily, last Friday at 10.30pm.

He said: "Indians always depend on Mustafa for their essential items and I have been going there every week for the past 15 years to purchase the items I need even though my house is at Toa Payoh.

"I usually go there late at night because it is open 24 hours. We had only about one hour to shop this time, but it was not an issue. The passageways were not crowded and all the items we wanted were available.

"The only congestion was at the payment counters because there was a shortage of cashiers and we were given only a 15-minute warning that the mall was about to close for the night."

He felt the reopening of Mustafa has brought the area back to life. "Earlier it was difficult to find eateries outside Mustafa," he said. "Now there are so many of them open and I can have my dinner after shopping at Mustafa."

Mr Joshy Jose, a sales representative, also shopped at Mustafa last Sunday evening. "Normally, I don't go to Mustafa on Sundays because it is overcrowded," he said. "This time it was a smooth experience.

"There were long queues at the payment counters, but stocks were plenty and I got all the items I needed.

"I didn't have any fear of going there as the management has taken proper safety measures. Moreover, I'm in sales and go everywhere. As long as you stick to the safe-distance restrictions at Mustafa, you are safe."

However, there are many people still wary of shopping at Mustafa despite wanting to.

Businessman Gopal Padia said he will wait and watch. "I feel a bit uneasy going there because it was identified as a Covid-19 cluster," he said. "Yes, it has all the Indian groceries I need, but I think it is still not safe to go there.

"Hopefully, the pandemic situation will improve soon and I'll be able to go there to shop."

Housewife Malini Jaganathan, too, expressed anxiety. She said: "I'm able to get whatever items I need from other smaller Indian stores. The prices may be a bit higher, but then they are a lot safer. I wouldn't rush to Mustafa to do my shopping."

