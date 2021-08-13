Short film shot at home impresses

Aspiring director Arun Mugilan Anbalagan's friends (from left) Tharun Dayal and Omkaranathan acted in the film Enteh Oru Kathai Iruku. PHOTOS: ARUN MUGILAN

P. BALA

In just five days, aspiring director Arun Mugilan Anbalagan produced a short film which was shot entirely at home.

The 20-year-old's three-minute venture titled Enteh Oru Kathai Iruku (I have a story) was recently nominated for ciNE65 2021 Movie Makers Awards' Best Art Direction in the Open category. It was the only Tamil film in the competition.

Jointly organised by mm2 Entertainment and So Drama! Entertainment, the cINE65 Movie Makers Awards is a short film competition that encourages young filmmakers to share stories that deepen their connection with Singapore.

Themed "Stronger, Together", it pushes them to explore how Singaporeans can overcome difficulties and move forward as a united group.

Arun's film explores an unusual relationship between a pizza delivery man and a director of short films who experiences a creative slump.

It tells the story of how the young pizza delivery man overhears a handphone conversation in which his customer, the short film director, is desperately looking for a replacement script writer.

Sensing that he could make a contribution, the pizza delivery man leaves a note on the payment receipt that he has a story to share.

Shortly after ending the phone conversation, the customer reads the note and immediately reaches out to the pizza delivery man.

Impressed by the story that is narrated by the pizza delivery man, the customer decides to join hands with the man to produce a short film.

Arun, a Republic Polytechnic graduate who specialises in media production and design, has been captivated by superhero movies since young.

The interest became a passion when he learnt to use video editing software Premiere Pro as a student at Bendemeer Secondary school.

He subsequently started a YouTube channel, Task Studios, and got his secondary school peers to act in the short films that he directed.

Though his friends have moved on to various tertiary institutes, they are still in contact with him and continue to act in his short film endeavours.

"Even if two people are complete strangers, they can achieve wonders if they are committed to reaching a common goal," said Arun, who is doing his National Service. "That is the message behind the short film that I directed for the competition."

He aspires to follow the footsteps of noted Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj, who entered the cinema industry by making short films which were uploaded on YouTube and gained appreciation from movie followers.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad was the guest of honour at the cINE65 Movie Makers Award ceremony on July 28 at The Grand Cathay.

A total of 21 awards were presented to aspiring filmmakers across three categories - Jury's Choice Awards, Audience Choice Awards and Inter-School Challenge.

"Even though safe management measures have made conventional in-person discussions and collaboration harder for all of us, our young filmmakers worked together to produce many excellent films that highlight our people's resilience," said Mr Zaqy.

"In that respect, we can say that all our ciNE65 filmmakers have exemplified the spirit of being 'Stronger Together'."

pbala@sph.com.sg

