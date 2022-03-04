SIA A380 services to Mumbai from March 14

IRSHATH MOHAMED

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be expanding its seat capacity to India with the introduction of Airbus A380 services to Mumbai from March 14.

"We look forward to the resumption of our daily A380 services to Mumbai," an SIA spokesperson told tabla! on Wednesday. "This will provide our customers with additional options on this key route."

The A380, the world's largest passenger aircraft, will also serve New Delhi in the coming months, subject to regulatory approval, the SIA spokesperson said.

Details will be announced soon.

SIA's flagship A380 has six suites, as well as 78 business class seats on the upper deck and 44 premium economy class and 343 economy class seats on the main deck.

With 12 of the double-decker planes in its fleet, SIA currently operates A380 flights to Sydney and London.

In the coming weeks, it will also ply the Singapore-Frankfurt-New York route.

SIA's A380 service was launched to India in September 2019.

It was suspended following the Covid-19 lockdown in India and the ban on international flights in March 2020.

Currently, SIA and Scoot serves 13 destinations in India, covering almost all the places they used to fly to before the pandemic.

SIA flights are available to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai, while Scoot touches Amritsar, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Visakhapatnam.