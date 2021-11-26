SIA opens bookings for VTL flights from India

Bookings for daily vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai to Singapore that will start from Nov 29 are now open on the Singapore Airlines (SIA) website.

The flights, which are subject to regulatory approval, are indicated as VTL flights on SIA's website, said the airline on Wednesday.

"These arrangements will allow families and loved ones to finally reunite, as well as support the demand for business travel between the two countries," it said.

SIA also announced it will progressively operate non-VTL flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kolkata to Singapore from Nov 29.

SIA's budget arm Scoot announced that it will operate non-VTL flights between Singapore and Hyderabad four times a week from Nov 30 and between Singapore and Tiruchirappalli three times a week from Dec 2.

These flights are now open for booking.

SIA said customers must ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, which announced the VTL between Singapore and India on Sunday, said fully vaccinated Singaporeans and permanent residents, as well as children aged 12 and below, need not apply for a vaccinated travel pass to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Customers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and wish to travel on the VTL services, however, will need to apply for a vaccinated travel pass prior to their visa application.

These applications must be made between seven and 60 calendar days before the intended date of entry into Singapore.

Passengers travelling on non-VTL flights into Singapore will be subject to prevailing public health requirements.

Applications for the vaccinated travel pass for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India opened on Monday.

The Straits Times