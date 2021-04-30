Siblings bond over spice business

INDU ELANGOVAN

A year ago, during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in Singapore, siblings Kirthana, Jawahari and Laavinia Jaiganth were trying to cook a spicy curry while their mother was at work.

It was tough and the trio realised that the process could be made easier if the spices their mother, Mrs Letchumi, 48, made were ready in a packet for them to use.

Being avid Indian food lovers, they then came up with the idea of setting up a home-based spice business called Spice Culture to share the joy of making curry at home.

"The Covid-19 pandemic required us to remain at home, while our mother had to go to the office," said Kirthana, 20, a year 2 undergraduate at the Singapore Institute of Technology. "This forced us to try cooking.

"But soon we wanted to make our comfort food with less effort. So, we asked our mother to prepare the spice mixes for us beforehand.

"What we then realised was that we could cut down various steps and the spice mixes had all the flavour and health benefits. We felt this shouldn't go unshared."

Kirthana, along with Jawahari, 17, a Temasek Polytechnic student, and Laavinia, 15, a student at the Singapore Sports School, then set up Spice Culture.

It sells spice blends such as mango prawn curry and chai masala and will launch the rendang mix soon.

Kirthana said they have a different approach to selling the spice mixes compared to others in the business.

"The numerous spices that work together are what gives curry its deep flavour," she said.

"But, if you want to make just one curry, you will buy a packet of each spice and there will be so much left over. Spice Culture provides a shortcut.

"Think of our spice mixes as a three-in-one coffee sachet. All you need is your choice of meat or vegetables and one sachet of our spice mix to whip up a tasty curry."

The siblings were inspired to start the business by their mother, who always made them curries by blending her own spices.

This culture was handed down to Mrs Letchumi, who often advised Kirthana that "good spices are crucial for healthy and fantastic-tasting food".

Kirthana pointed out that getting freshly ground spices was so important to her grandmother Mrs Munniammal that she would travel from Sembawang to Serangoon Road to buy the best spices she could afford even in the days before Singapore became independent.

"When we started this business, we wanted to make it easier for people to cook curry that reminds them of their grandmother's kitchen," said Kirthana.

The siblings concentrate on their business during weekends, after studies. Kirthana said it also allows them to bond.

