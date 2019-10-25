Sikh route

Mr Gurcharan Singh, Mr Amarjit Singh and Mr Salljit Singh (in white T-shirts) before setting out on their trip. PHOTO: MALMINDERJIT SINGH

Three Sikh Singaporeans set out on Sunday for an adventurous, six-nation overland trip as part of the community's ground-up effort to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of Sikhism.

The two-month-long jeep road trip will see the trio, all aged 60 years and above, traverse through Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, India and Pakistan.

The ultimate destination for the men - owner of Jaggi's North Indian Cuisine Gurcharan Singh, retired naval officer Amarjit Singh and Salljit Singh is Nankana Sahib, a gurdwara in Pakistan built on the site where Guru Nanak was born.

They started their journey at the Pardesi Khalsa Dharmak Diwan gurdwara in Geylang last Sunday when members of the Sikh community gave them a farewell. Also present were members of Singapore's jeep-owners' community and motorcycling enthusiasts who escorted the trio's convoy to the Tuas Checkpoint.

Said former Member of Parliament Inderjit Singh, who is the chairman of the Coordinating Council of Sikh Institutions: "I am pleased to share that the entire Sikh community in Singapore has come together to celebrate the momentous occasion of the 550th birthday of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji this year in a big way through ground-up initiatives such as these and collectively as part of the Sikh institutions-led efforts.

"Like many other activities on our calendar of events this year, this one too has seen the support and participation of non-Sikhs, which was one of our objectives for the celebrations."