Simple girl with a love for public service

Ms Solai at age six (above) and at the Istana on Aug 11 to receive the President's Scholarship. PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

The second Indian girl to receive the prestigious President's Scholarship has lived all her life in an HDB flat on Race Course Road in Little India, a stone's throw from Perumal Temple and a short walk from Sinda, where she was a youth volunteer.

Little India is Ms Govindan Solai Valli's playground and she will no doubt miss all the sights, sounds, scents and lights, more so now with Deepavali around the corner.

A fortnight ago, Ms Solai, 19, left to study in the Netherlands on a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) scholarship.

She was motivated to join the SAF after participating in Mindef's experience programmes as a student at Anglo-Chinese Junior college.

The first Indian girl to receive the President's Scholarship was Belinda Murugasu in 1976, now a noted paediatrician.

"We gave Solai a normal childhood and simple lifestyle," said her father Mr L. Govindan, a general manager.

"We taught her the importance of humility and simplicity in life. We hardly spoilt her. She grew up independently with minimal parental support."

Ms Solai said she was very lucky to grow up in a safe environment.

"I have lived in this HDB flat since I was a child, it's filled with sweet memories," she said.

"The support I received from my family, school, teachers, friends and the community inspired me to work for the community. This is why I decided to enter the public service for my career."

Ms Solai will study international relations and organisations at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

She believes it will help her develop broader perspectives and equip her with deeper analytical skills.

In pursuing her passion for national defence and public service, Ms Solai aspires to become a mature leader who can think and lead effectively.

"I hope I can make a positive impact in the SAF," she said.

"I want to create a good environment for my unit to work and grow in.

"I will use my studies in international relations to contribute to policymaking and better understand the issues at hand and to do good for my community and society."

IT professional Rukmani Govindan believes her daughter's hard work and tenacity won her the prestigious scholarships.

"Solai has always been an independent child who had clarity and confidence in whatever she did," she said.

"Our children are well nutured when they are given the freedom to decide their future. As parents, it is our responsibility to support them by all means during their ups and downs.

"We have always trusted Solai fully in her decision-making. Her commitment and dedication have brought her here."

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Ms Solai started volunteering as a youth mentor at the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda).

She participated in community service projects such as standing in as a vaccine ambassador, visiting the elderly and underprivileged members of the Indian community and mentoring at-risk youth.

Ms Solai was also a youth anti-drug advocate with the Central Narcotics Bureau.

"Grades and scores are just part of the education process. I was an average student in school," she said.

"I had my downturns but I picked myself up and worked even harder. I believe it'll work out in the end."

The softball player helped Tanjong Katong Girls' School clinch third place at the National School Games B Division Girls' Softball Competition in 2019.

She was also captain of the ACJC softball team and took part in several national-level competitions.

The top arts student at ACJC in 2020 and 2021, Ms Solai was elected to the Principal's Honour Roll in her second year.

