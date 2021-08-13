Singapore in 2 minutes: Only vaccinated and Covid-19 negative devotees can join fire-walking ritual

35-year-old woman charged with murder of 8-year-old daughter

A woman was on Thursday charged with the murder of her eight-year-old daughter.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have caused the death of the girl sometime before 11.38am in Geylang Lorong 31 on Tuesday.

The police said that they were alerted to an incident in a residential unit in Geylang at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Only vaccinated and Covid-19 negative devotees can join fire-walking ritual

Only fully vaccinated devotees and those who show a negative pre-event test result will be allowed into Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road for the fire-walking ritual which is slated to be held on Oct 24.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisers said the annual Theemithi, or fire-walking festival, will go ahead this year with steps in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The organisers said the temple management committee will work with the authorities to comply with safe management measures and modify plans if the Covid-19 situation changes.

On event days before and after the fire-walking ritual, the organisers said the temple will allow entry to only 50 devotees at any one time.

Severe penalty for using someone else's vaccine certificate

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned against using another person's vaccination certificate in order to be allowed to dine at restaurants, saying the authorities are aware this is happening.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Ong said: "The authorities will enforce against this, and offenders will face (a) severe penalty. It is not worth it. Take a PET if you have to attend a dinner or event." A PET refers to the pre-event Covid-19 test, which costs about $20 and is valid for 24 hours.

Over 4,900 HDB BTO flats launched

A total of 4,989 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across seven housing projects in five estates were launched for sale by the Housing Board (HDB) on Wednesday.

This was the third sales exercise for the year, with a median waiting time of just over four years for flats to be completed.

A highly anticipated BTO project is Queen's Arc in Queenstown - one of the most sought-after mature housing estates in Singapore's oldest town - where 610 three-room and four-room flats are on offer across two blocks.

River Valley High student remanded for two more weeks

A 16-year-old student from River Valley High School (RVHS) charged with the murder of a schoolmate appeared in court again via video link on Tuesday. The accused cannot be named as he is under 18 years of age.

The court ordered that he be remanded for two more weeks at the Complex Medical Centre (CMC) at Changi Prison for psychiatric evaluation.

People vaccinated overseas can verify record in Singapore clinics

Individuals who received Covid-19 vaccinations overseas can visit designated clinics to verify their records for use in Singapore.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they can go to a clinic listed by the Health Ministry to kick-start the verification process.

They will have to show their overseas vaccination record and undergo a serology test to detect the presence of Covid-19 antibodies, said Mr Ong.