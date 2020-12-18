Singapore to begin phase 3 on Dec 28

Singapore will enter phase three of its reopening on Dec 28, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.

The permitted group size for social gatherings will go up from five to eight, with capacity limits at attractions, malls and places of worship also set to be increased.

But, even as Singaporeans take the chance to reconnect with friends and family, they must continue to keep their guard up as the battle is far from won, PM Lee emphasised in a televised address.

Around the world, the pandemic is still raging and many countries are seeing recurrent waves of infection with record numbers of daily cases, he said.

"The Covid-19 virus has not been eradicated. There is a long way to go."

The increased limits on social gatherings will allow households to receive up to eight visitors at a time.

Attractions can start applying to the Singapore Tourism Board to increase their operating capacity to up to 65 per cent, while religious organisations will be able to hold worship services for up to 250 people, split up into groups of 50.

Rules will also be relaxed for marriage solemnisations and live performances.

PM Lee expressed his gratitude to Singaporeans, who have complied with the spirit of the rules imposed to keep Covid-19 at bay.

"We stayed united, kept up our guard, and did not allow ourselves to become complacent over time," he said.

"With everyone's full support, our enhanced safeguards worked, and we could gradually ease our restrictions. We can be proud of how far we have come."

The Straits Times