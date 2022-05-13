Singapore to host 2029 SEA Games

Surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport to be raised by $3

The surcharge for taxi trips starting from Changi Airport will be raised by $3 from May 19 until June 30, in a move to increase the supply of cabs for passengers there.

Currently, trips starting from Changi cost an additional $5 on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, from 5pm to before midnight, and an additional $3 at all other times. This will be raised to $8 and $6 respectively.

At least six weeks' wait for new Singapore passports

Singaporeans who apply for a new passport will now have to wait for at least six weeks, according to the latest update from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The ICA told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the number of passport applications has increased to more than 7,000 a day, compared with 2,000 daily before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawyer Lim Tean charged with offences including stalking

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean, 57, was handed five charges in court for multiple offences on Thursday.

They are for criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

S'pore to host 2029 SEA Games

The Republic will host the 2029 SEA Games, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore announced on Thursday.

They added that members of the SEA Games Federation accepted Singapore's interest in hosting the biennial event at a meeting in Hanoi.

Condo, HDB rental prices hit record highs in April

The rental prices for Housing Board flats and private apartments continued to rise in April, hitting new highs while leasing volumes dipped.

Condo rents last month surpassed the previous peak in January 2013 by 1.8 per cent, while HDB rents saw a record increase year on year, according to flash figures from 99.co and SRX released on Wednesday.

Overall, condo rents rose by 2.3 per cent compared with March's 2.9 per cent, and HDB rents climbed at a quicker pace of 1.9 per cent compared with 1.4 per cent the month before.

This marks the 16th straight month of growth for condo rents and the 22nd for HDB rents.

Australian private jet pilot deported for abusing cops

Australian private jet pilot who caused a nuisance and abused police officers while he was drunk has been deported from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

The incident happened after Cameron Lachlan Milne, 41, drank alcohol at a hotel in the Marina Bay area on the evening of June 14, 2018.