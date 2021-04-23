Singapore-made Marathi a capella

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Marathi a capellas (singing without instrumental accompaniment) are not made that often, especially ones that use voices to emulate instruments.

In India, the group Voctronica is popular, while in the United States, Dhamakapella's (a group of Indian students from Case Western Reserve University) rendition of "Man Mandira" (a Marathi devotional song) is considered a worldwide hit.

So, it was with trepidation that Singapore-based RaJas Unplugged, a group formed by musicians-couple Raksha Shetty and Jasraj Shintre, decided to produce and release the Marathi Acapella on the Facebook page of SmrutiGandha last month.

But surprisingly to the duo, and the others involved in the project, the first Marathi a capella made in Singapore has done well.

It has garnered more than 57,100 views.

"The idea was to spread hope and positivity through music in these difficult pandemic times," said Swapna Mirashi, who came up with the concept.

"A cappella has a different energy and people appear to like our effort."

Amol Paranjape, who did the music arrangement along with Jasraj, said: "We wanted to navigate a space rarely explored. The majority of popular Marathi music is steeped in traditional elements. A capella is a western concept and doing an a capella version of Indian songs gives it a unique sound."

The group chose three songs which showed the evolution of Marathi music over the last 60 years: "Airanichya deva" from 1965, "Hi chaal turu turu" (1980s) and "Aabhas ha" (2000s).

They also selected young singers, either Singaporean or permanent residents, who could sing well at a perfect pitch.

Amol, 23, a Singaporean who is a mechanical engineering major at Cornell University in New York, performed as the tenor, while Sukrut Gondhalekar, a 23-year-old Singaporean doing his third year computer engineering at the National University of Singapore, provided the baritone effects

The others involved were alto: Janhavi Kadam, a 20-year-old Singaporean doing her 3rd year genetics plus genomics and economics major at the University of California in Davis; bass: Rutvik Pethe, a 20-year-old Singapore PR doing his final year diploma in aerospace engineering at Republic Polytechnic; beatboxing: Rushabh Parasnis, a 18-year-old Singapore PR doing his National Service; soprano: Raksha, 38; and whistling: Jasraj.

"The absence of any musical instrument meant that there was no scope for error," said Swapna

. "We needed singers who had energy and flexibility to experiment. Raksha, Amol, Rutvik, Sukrut and Janhavi are trained in classical music and perform regularly on various platforms. Rushabh has a passion for percussion."

Amol and Jahnavi also have experience of doing a capella in the United States. Amol is a former president and assistant music director of Cornell Tarana, Cornell University' premier South Asian acappella group, while Jahnavi has been a member of Jhankaar, one of the eight acappella groups at the University of California, Davis, since 2018.

According to Swapna, the recording was done in-house.

"Rehearsals were done every weekend in groups of five because of the Covid-19 restrictions and the audios and videos were recorded separately," she said. "Amol and Janhavi could be part of this effort because they were in Singapore."

All the members involved in the project brought their individual talents to the table - be it playing the guitar, beatboxing, singing or musical knowledge.

Rushabh was initially sceptical if they could work together since it was an intricate and challenging project.

"However, that feeling quickly faded with everyone's enthusiasm and drive to complete it," he said. "We immediately assumed roles and from then on it was was no longer 'if' the project would be completed but 'when'."

Marathi Acapella can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/Smrutigandha Marathi/videos/287409946116237/, https://fb.watch/4BCKXjvD3p/ and https://youtu.be/C74AYLLzFRE

