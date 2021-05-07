Singapore News In Brief

Compulsory TraceTogether check-ins at venues from May 17

Visitors to shopping malls, offices, schools, places of worship and other venues with higher footfall will have to use either the TraceTogether (TT) app or token to check in from May 17.

This is two weeks earlier than the previously announced date of June 1.

Other modes of SafeEntry check-in - such as scanning a SafeEntry QR code with a phone camera or the Singpass app - will be discontinued from that day.

TTSH Covid-19 cluster sparked by new India variants

New viral variants that originated in India are believed to have sparked Singapore's largest active Covid-19 cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Seven cases in three local clusters were found with B.1.617.2, a sublineage of a variant from India, said Ministry of Health (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak on Tuesday.

Of these, five are part of the TTSH cluster, which has grown to include 40 TTSH staff, patients and their relatives.

Hospitals reduce non-urgent surgery

Most hospitals are reducing non-urgent surgery as they ramp up capacity to prepare for a rise in Covid-19 cases but life-saving treatment for afflictions like cancer or stroke will not be affected.

All hospitals were asked on Monday to defer non-urgent surgery and appointments at specialist outpatient clinics until further notice.

The authorities are on the alert as worrisome new variants of Covid-19 are spreading fast in the community.

Stay-home notice extended to 21 days for travellers from higher-risk places

The stay-home notice (SHN) period for travellers from higher-risk countries or regions will be lengthened to 21 days, up from 14 days, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

The extended SHN will apply to travellers arriving from all countries and regions, except Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, from Friday at 11.59pm.

They will be required to serve their 21-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

21 million-dollar HDB resale flats sold in April

The Housing Board resale market remained robust in April as 21 million-dollar flats changed hands and overall resale prices rose for the 10th straight month.

Experts said the return to phase 2 Covid-19 curbs will help underpin demand.

Resale prices climbed 1.2 per cent last month compared to March, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX released on Thursday.

The Banana Leaf Apolo fined $10,000 for Covid-19 breaches

Restaurant chain The Banana Leaf Apolo was on Wednesday fined $10,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations when it hosted a birthday party at its Little India Arcade outlet in Serangoon Road on Sept 12 last year.

The restaurant chain, well known for its fish head curry, pleaded guilty to two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Three similar charges were taken into consideration by District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam during sentencing.