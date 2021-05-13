Singapore news in brief

Every Singaporean aged 7 to 20 to receive $200

Every Singaporean aged seven to 20 will get $200 in his Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) by the end of this month.

The one-off top-up will be credited directly to the recipients' accounts and no action is required from them, said the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Building of 2 JRL stations to start in May

Commuters to the Jurong industrial area will enjoy shorter travel time with two more stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL) expected to open in eight years.

Construction work on the stations along Jalan Boon Lay will start this month.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said a contract for the stations in the area of Enterprise Road and Jalan Tukang has been awarded to China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company for $241 million.

More than 1,100 users deregister from TraceTogether

Some 1,155 users of national contact tracing programme TraceTogether have requested to opt out and for their data to be removed from its server, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan has revealed.

In a written answer in Parliament on Monday, he said these users represented 0.021 per cent of the population above the age of six. He also said that as at the end of last month, 4,923,054 individuals were on board the TraceTogether programme - approximately 92 per cent of the population aged above six.

SingPost senior V-P charged with corruption

A senior vice-president (V-P) of SingPost allegedly cheated the company for more than four years, getting them to pay him more than $800,000 in salaries.

Liang An Wey, 46, is also alleged to have attempted to get $1 million in bribes from a contractor after he was made a senior V-P. On Tuesday, he was slapped with one charge for corruption and another for cheating.

Frisk searches on commuters only in video surveillance areas

Frisk searches conducted on public transport commuters will be done only in areas where there is video surveillance, and only authorised female officers can conduct searches on a female person.

All authorised officers conducting frisk searches have to be in uniform and they will also need to undergo the requisite training before they are deployed, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor told Parliament on Tuesday, as she sought to allay concerns among MPs that new laws passed could be abused or lead to racial profiling.

Police officers who are not in uniform will also have to first identify themselves.

HDB executive charged for allegedly tipping off tenant

Two men have been charged under the Official Secrets Act with sharing information relating to checks to be done by the Housing Board (HDB).

Kalayarasan Karuppaya, 54, who was a higher estate executive with HDB, was slapped with three charges under the Act on Wednesday for having wrongfully shared information of impending HDB inspections of a unit at Block 121 Kim Tian Road with Damandeep Singh, a 22-year-old Indian national and registered tenant of the unit.