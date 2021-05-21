Singapore news in brief

DPM Heng: Singapore's challenge is to avoid economic scarring

Countries around the world that are trying to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, including Singapore, must be mentally prepared that it will be a long and uncertain battle.

"We are actually fighting a very agile virus. Whenever there is any gap in our defence, it gets through and multiplies exponentially," said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Nikkei Conference on Thursday.

The immediate challenge, he added, is to contain Covid-19 and avoid economic scarring.

Vaccine strategy tweaked: Second dose 6-8 weeks later

Singapore has tweaked its vaccination strategy to protect more residents faster.

From Wednesday, those who register for Covid-19 vaccination will have their second dose scheduled six to eight weeks after the first, instead of three to four weeks later.

The nationwide vaccination roll-out will also be expanded to those aged 40 to 44 from Wednesday, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Wear a mask with high filtration capability, says Lawrence Wong

Masks with high filtration capabilities should be worn, especially when going to enclosed places with people in close proximity, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

These include surgical masks or one with a filtration insert, and not just any cloth mask, he said as he urged Singaporeans to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19 during this "critical period".

P1 registration for 2022 will open on June 30

Primary 1 registration for next year will open on June 30, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday.

For the second year in a row, registration will be online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MOE reiterated that parents should choose a school suitable to their child's learning needs and interest.

3 more inmates at Changi Prison Complex test positive

Three more inmates, who all worked in the same prison kitchen at Changi Prison Complex as an earlier Covid-19 case, have tested positive, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Thursday.

The three inmates, aged 56, 46 and 28, are linked to a Sats Food Services food worker known as Case 63160 who was also working at the kitchen in Institution A5, and tested positive on May 13, said SPS in a statement.

Another inmate could have the virus and confirmatory tests are pending.

8 Britons who breached Covid-19 measures fined $3,000 each

Eight Britons who flouted Covid-19 rules when they took part in a gathering on a pleasure craft on Dec 26 last year were each fined $3,000 on Thursday.

They were part of a group of 10 people who boarded the craft on Boxing Day. The group intermingled without masks at a time when social gatherings were limited to five people.

All eight pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures Act) on Thursday.