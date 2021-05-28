Singapore news in brief

New guidelines on ventilation to stem Covid-19 spread

If your office does not have a mechanical ventilation system to provide fresh air, you should now open all windows and doors as often as possible.

And the air-conditioning should be reduced or turned off when this is happening, said three government agencies - Building and Construction Authority, National Environment Agency and Health Ministry - in a set of updated guidelines on improving building ventilation and air quality to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The new directive comes as Singapore sees an uptick in coronavirus cases in the community.

Gojek offers $15 vouchers for users commuting to vaccination centres

Commuters going to get their vaccinations can now use two vouchers worth $15 each that ride-hailing firm Gojek Singapore is giving out to its users.

The vouchers can be used to book rides to and from Covid-19 vaccination centres around the island. This is to help make sure that those who need transportation to vaccination sites are able to get it, said the firm on Thursday.

Woman not wearing mask at various places arrested, handed more charges

A Singaporean woman seen in a viral video clip refusing to don a mask at Marina Bay Sands on May 15 was arrested on Tuesday and handed five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act over similar offences.

Prior to this, Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, was already facing one charge under the same Act. She was also handed a charge under the Infectious Diseases Act on Tuesday.

Shanmugam calls TOC video unethical

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has criticised alternative news website The Online Citizen (TOC) as "malicious" and "despicable" in the way it "twisted facts" in a video interview with a woman allegedly bullied by the police last week.

He said that the police stood by their account that they were helping the woman.

In a rare move, the police on Tuesday released footage from one of its officer's body-worn cameras on its Facebook page, debunking TOC's version of the incident.

Woman arrested in drug raid as her kids played nearby

A 31-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested at a residential unit in Sengkang in a drug raid on Tuesday while her two children were playing nearby, prompting the Central Narcotics Bureau to place them in the custody of their next of kin.

A 45-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested at the same unit in Fernvale Road. In a search, officers found more than 10kg of drugs worth close to $944,000.

Singtel to unlock value of assets

Singtel on Thursday announced a strategic reset that includes unlocking the value of its infrastructure asset portfolio which consists of towers, satellites, subsea cables and data centres following a strategic review of its two key business units.

In a media call on Thursday, Singtel group chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon said the review is being done with these motives in mind: To bridge the valuation gap between individual assets and the integrated telco assets, and to monetise assets that are not aligned with, or may be less important to, the group's vision.