Singapore news in brief

MOH allows special access to Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine

Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed under the Special Access Route (SAR), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

This follows the announcement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday that it had approved the shot under its Emergency Use Listing.

However, since the China-made vaccine is not part of the national programme, those who choose to receive it will not be eligible for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (Vifap) should they develop any adverse reactions.

MINDSville@Napiri residents have not been out or gone home since May 7

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Wednesday that 27 people - 23 residents and four staff - at MINDSville@Napiri Adult Disability Home in Hougangs have tested positive for Covid-19.

But the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) said on its website that all 112 residents have not been on outings - except for medical appointments - or returned to their own homes since May 7. All its staff living there have not been allowed to leave since May 7, except for essential purposes.

1.4m lower-income Singaporeans to receive GST Voucher cash payouts

About 1.4 million lower-income Singaporeans will receive goods and services tax (GST) voucher cash payouts from this month, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday.

In addition, some 950,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save rebates and special payment in July, added MOF in its statement.

Resident unemployment falls again

Singapore's labour market continued its recovery in April this year, latest statistics from the Ministry of Manpower showed on Thursday.

The resident unemployment rate, which covers Singapore citizens and permanent residents, declined for the sixth consecutive month. It fell to 3.9 per cent, from 4 per cent in the preceding month.

Unemployment for Singapore citizens also dropped to 4.1 per cent, from 4.2 per cent previously.

HDB resale prices rise for 11th straight month as volume dips

Tightened Covid-19 measures had some cooling effect on the Housing Board resale market last month as fewer property viewings were conducted in person, resulting in fewer flats changing hands.

However, HDB resale prices continued to climb for the 11th straight month, rising 1.2 per cent last month compared with April, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX released on Thursday.

A total of 1,966 resale flats were sold last month, a 16 per cent fall from April.

Beware of scam using WhatsApp accounts, warn police

Scammers have come up with a new way to cheat people with a gold bar scheme using compromised WhatsApp accounts, the police warned on Wednesday.

In this new scam, the crooks pretend to be a friend of a victim by using a hacked WhatsApp account belonging to the friend and then communicating with the victim through the messaging service.