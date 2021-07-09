Singapore news in brief: 452 suicides reported in 2020

452 suicides reported in 2020, highest since 2012

A total of 452 suicides were reported in Singapore last year, the highest figure since 2012.

In a statement on Thursday, non-profit suicide prevention centre Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said this was a 13 per cent increase from 2019's 400 cases. It added that the increase in suicide deaths was observed across all age groups.

13 prisoners file civil case against Attorney-General

Thirteen death-row inmates, who had their private letters forwarded by prison officials to the Attorney-General's Chambers, have filed a civil case against the Attorney-General.

The prisoners are asking the High Court to declare that the AG and the Singapore Prisons Service (SPS) had acted unlawfully - the former by requesting prisoners' letters and the latter by disclosing them.

CPF members' balances, interest earned hit record high last year

Members' Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances hit a new high last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic as they continued to make contributions and earned more interest.

CPF members' balances reached $462.1 billion last year, while a record $16.8 billion was paid to members in interest, according to the Board's annual report released on Wednesday.

131,000 move appointments for second vaccine dose forward

About 131,000 people have moved their second Covid-19 vaccination appointments forward, with another 200,000 yet to do so.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, in disclosing this figure on Wednesday, urged people to do so to get better protection from Covid-19 earlier.

Regeneron Pharmaceutical's Covid antibody cocktail likely to be used

Regeneron Pharmaceutical's Covid-19 antibody cocktail - which can be used to treat patients who are mildly sick but are at risk of severe illness - will likely be used in Singapore once it is available, said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

This follows results from a large British study published on June 16 that the drug can reduce the mortality rate by 20 per cent among people who have been hospitalised for Covid-19 and whose immune system had not mounted an antibody response.

This translates to six fewer deaths for every 100 people who are seronegative, meaning they had not mounted an antibody response, the study noted.

HDB resale prices rise for 12th straight month

The Housing Board resale market bounced back quickly last month, with prices continuing to climb and more flats changing hands as tightened Covid-19 measures were eased.

HDB resale prices rose for the 12th straight month, advancing 0.9 per cent last month compared with May, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Thursday.

Last month also saw 19 resale flats change hands for at least $1 million, a jump from 13 such transactions in May.