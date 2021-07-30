Singapore news in brief: China's Sinopharm vaccine could soon be available

China's Sinopharm vaccine could soon be available

China's Sinopharm vaccine could soon be available in Singapore, with several private healthcare groups already taking steps to secure doses of the jab.

This will likely see it becoming the fourth Covid-19 vaccine available here.

IHH Healthcare Singapore said the Health Sciences Authority has given approval for it to import the Sinopharm vaccine under the Special Access Route framework.

School holiday on Aug 10 remains despite postponed NDP

There is no change to the scheduled school holiday on Aug 10, the day after National Day, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday.

MOE also said that the Monday (Aug 23) after the postponed National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 21 will not be a school holiday.

National Day, which falls on Aug 9, is a public holiday, and MOE designates Aug 10 as a school holiday.

SAF commander to be disciplined

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) commander who was caught on video without a mask in public will be disciplined for breaching safe management measures, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the video shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the commander was seen with his mask pulled below his chin while speaking to around a dozen uniformed recruits near Pasir Ris MRT station on Monday morning.

Two foreigners jailed over false educational qualifications

Two Indian nationals have been convicted of submitting false educational qualifications to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in their work pass applications.

On Tuesday, Bailwal Sunil Dutt was sentenced to one week in jail and Sutradhar Bijoy got four weeks.

Their work passes have been revoked and they have been permanently barred from working in Singapore, MOM said.

First batch of firms to set up shop at Punggol digital hub

The drivers of Singapore's next phase of growth are falling in place, with the first batch of global companies confirming plans to set up base at Punggol Digital District.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Wednesday that the first four companies to set up shop in the new hub are expected to create about 2,000 new tech jobs, ranging from data analysts to fraud hunters and blockchain developers.

Centre to focus on children's physical and mental health

A new research centre set up by Lien Foundation and National University of Singapore medical school will study how best to improve the physical and mental health of young children.

The Centre for Holistic Initiatives for Learning and Development or Child will bring together experts from across a range of disciplines, including health, education, sociology, psychology, artificial intelligence and data analytics.