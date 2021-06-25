Singapore news in brief: Each household to get one oximeter

Each household to get one oximeter

Temasek Foundation will be giving one oximeter to every household in Singapore so that residents can monitor their blood oxygen levels regularly.

The device checks the oxygen level in the blood and can help detect early signs of a deterioration in health.

This initiative comes as new and more infectious Covid-19 variants emerge.

Singapore to receive Covid-19 vaccines called Comirnaty

Singapore is set to receive a batch of Covid-19 vaccines called Comirnaty, as the Republic ramps up supplies to get as many people inoculated as possible.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the vaccines are the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that are now used in the national vaccination programme. It has the same research name BNT162b2, the MOH said.

30 years' jail for woman who tortured Myanmar maid to death

A 41-year-old housewife who starved, tortured and ultimately killed her domestic worker from Myanmar stared blankly into space as she was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison - the longest jail term meted out here in a maid abuse case.

In sentencing Gaiyathiri Murugayan, High Court judge See Kee Oon said: "Words cannot adequately describe the abject cruelty of the accused's appalling conduct."

He described the case as "among the worst cases of culpable homicide", noting that the victim was made to endure agonising physical and psychological harm for a long time before she died.

PSP takes up Shanmugam's challenge to debate Ceca

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has accepted the challenge to debate employment policies and the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca), said Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai on Tuesday.

Writing on Facebook, he added that the opposition party would seek further information from the Government at the parliamentary sitting in July to prepare for the debate which was first mooted by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam in May.

540,000 CPF members to pay less for home protection insurance

More than 540,000 Housing Board (HDB) flat owners will, on average, pay 10 per cent less in premiums for a Central Provident Fund (CPF) home insurance scheme from July 1.

The CPF Board on Thursday said it is reducing premiums for the Home Protection Scheme (HPS) "due to better-than-expected investment returns and claims experience".

Low risk of severe haze from Indonesia this year

There is a low risk of severe haze originating from forest fires in Indonesia this year, a local think-tank has assessed.

The report by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) released on Thursday said this was due to a confluence of factors, including improved land management policies by the Indonesian government and projected weather conditions.