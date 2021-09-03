Singapore news in brief: Former LTA deputy group director jailed 5½ years

Former LTA deputy group director jailed 5½ years

A former Land Transport Authority (LTA) deputy group director was on Thursday sentenced to 5½ years' jail for taking about $1.24 million in bribes in the form of loans from contractors and sub-contractors.

Henry Foo Yung Thye, 47, who chalked up debts from his gambling addiction, was also ordered to pay a penalty of $1,156,250, equivalent to the amount he had not returned.

Tax collection down by 7.3% last FY

Tax collection fell by 7.3 per cent in the last financial year and a total of $28.2 billion in grants was given out by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) to support jobs and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iras said on Thursday that total tax collection amounted to $49.6 billion, representing 73.6 per cent of the Government's operating revenue and 10.6 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.

Total tax collection fell due to dampened business activities amid the pandemic in Singapore, Iras said.

Missing man's body found in SingPost Centre stairwell

Mr Soh Eng Thong 78, had been missing for nearly five days since last Friday night, when he told his family he was going for a wake.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police found Mr Soh's body in a stairwell of a basement carpark in SingPost Centre.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing, but preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play.

Police investigating 27-year-old woman for racially offensive tweets

The police are investigating a 27-year-old Singaporean woman for promoting enmity between different racial groups.

The Twitter user "Matilda Lee" allegedly posted content against the Malay community, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

A police report was made on Sunday and the police established the identity of the Malay woman on the same day. Police investigations are ongoing.

Wettest August in over 40 years

The Republic has experienced its wettest August in more than 40 years, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday.

"Based on the rainfall averaged over long-term stations islandwide, August 2021 is the wettest August since 1980, with a monthly total rainfall of 426.2mm," said the weatherman.

The previous record-highest August rainfall was recorded in 1996, at 296.3mm.

7 in 10 Singaporeans consume SPH content and many are willing to pay

Seven in 10 Singaporeans consume one or more types of content across Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) platforms - print, digital, radio or magazines - each week, with a significant number willing to pay to access this content.

SPH news properties across print, web, ePaper and app are read weekly by over three in five (64 per cent) of the population, defined as people aged 15 and over.

These are the key findings of research company GfK, as part of an inaugural bi-annual study commissioned by SPH.