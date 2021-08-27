Singapore news in brief: Free masks still available

Free masks still available

Some outlets distributing free masks ran out of stock around noon on Thursday, the first day of Temasek Foundation's exercise.

Under the fifth Stay Prepared initiative, each household can collect 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks at selected malls and supermarket outlets islandwide from Thursday to Sept 26.

Temasek Foundation said that, although collection points may run out of masks temporarily, there is sufficient stock available and residents can either visit the other collection points nearby or come back on another day.

Connect@Changi converted into Covid-19 community care facility

Connect@Changi, a pilot facility to allow for international business meetings amid the pandemic, has been converted into a facility to house Covid-19 patients, as Singapore steps up preparations for the coronavirus to become endemic here.

The facility is located at Hall 7 and 8 of the Singapore Expo.

NTUC calls for unemployment support for PMEs

The labour movement is calling for monetary support beyond current grants to be given to professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) who have lost their jobs.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mr Patrick Tay, the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), said PMEs are worried about job security, and require greater support in employment and training opportunities.

5 BTO projects face further delays as contractor goes bust

Home buyers in five new public housing projects in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Bukit Panjang and Woodlands will face an even longer wait for their homes as the main contractor for these projects has gone bust.

The four Build-To-Order (BTO) projects are Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges at Bukit Panjang and Marsiling Grove in Woodlands.

The last is a site named as West Coast Link (Site B) in Clementi, located opposite West Coast Park.

Singaporeans aged 86 and 95 die of Covid-19 complications

A partially vaccinated 86-year-old man and an unvaccinated 95-year-old woman have died from Covid-19 complications, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday night.

With these two deaths, 15 people have died in August from issues linked to Covid-19 infection, and Singapore's total death toll stands at 52.

Club bosses who told dancers to have sex with customers jailed

Rajendran Nagarethinam, 60, and Arumaikannu Sasikumar, 46, who ran the Kollywood club and were found guilty last year of several prostitution-related offences and for obstructing the course of justice were jailed and fined on Wednesday.

The High Court partly allowed Rajendran's appeals, acquitting him of one charge and reducing his sentence in two other charges.

His overall sentence was cut from 30 months' jail and a $3,000 fine to 19 months' jail and a $2,500 fine.

The court dismissed Sasikumar's appeals and upheld his sentence of 16 months' jail and a $1,000 fine.