Singapore news in brief: More than 130 collection points for free N95 masks

More than 130 collection points for free N95 masks

Singapore residents can collect free masks at 15 CapitaLand malls and selected Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage, FairPrice Xtra and Giant outlets from Aug 26 to Sept 26.

These are among the more than 130 collection points islandwide where the masks will be available, Temasek Foundation said on Thursday.

Each household can collect 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks by showing a paper or electronic SP residential bill with their SP Group utilities (residential) bill account number.

Briton jailed for not wearing mask in public to be deported

Briton Benjamin Glynn, who was jailed for not wearing a mask in public, will be deported after he was released from prison on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old former recruitment consultant was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday after he was convicted on four charges.

The sentence was backdated to July 19, from when he was first remanded.

As his period of remand amounted to more than two-thirds of his sentence, he was allowed to be released from prison on remission.

70,000 CPF members to get $40m in matching grants for top-ups

Seventy thousand Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will receive about $40 million in matching grants from the Government in January next year for cash top-ups made to their Retirement Account (RA) in the first half of this year.

The top-ups and matching grants will increase their monthly retirement payouts, said the CPF Board on Wednesday.

90-year-old man dies from Covid-19 complications

A 90-year-old man who was fully vaccinated but had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension died from Covid-19 complications on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

He is the first fully vaccinated person to die from issues linked to Covid-19 in Singapore.

Singapore to add 33 expensive cancer drugs

In a year, Singapore will add 33 high-cost cancer drugs to the Medication Assistance Fund (MAF), which subsidises expensive drugs that have been deemed clinically necessary.

This means people who have trouble paying for such drugs could get them at up to 75 per cent off, depending on their per capita household income.

There are currently only six cancer drugs on this list.

YouTuber Dee Kosh charged with offering cash to boys for sexual acts

YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy, 32, better known as Dee Kosh, appeared in a district court on Thursday and was charged with offences including three counts of offering cash to boys below 18 for sexual services.

Koshy, who was handed seven charges in all, is also accused of three offences under the Films Act and one under the Children and Young Persons Act.

His alleged offences involved at least four boys between 15 and 17 years old.