Singapore news in brief: MTI's chief information officer fined $2,000 for drink driving

MTI's chief information officer fined $2,000 for drink driving

The chief information officer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) was fined $2,000 on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge.

Bernard Donald Miranda, 59, who is also the director of the corporate operations division at the ministry, was disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

The court heard that the Singaporean consumed some wine over dinner at his brother's home on March 18.

16-year-old boy's death not linked to Covid-19 vaccine

The recent death of a 16-year-old boy was not linked to vaccination, the Ministry of Health clarified in a Facebook post on Wednesday .

It added that it was aware of "speculation in Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups" featuring an obituary that led to the conjecture that the teenager had died from a "vaccine-related severe adverse event".

That is why there was a need to clarify that the boy's demise referenced in these posts and messages were not vaccine-related, MOH added.

Woman arrested for murder after death of man with multiple wounds

A dispute on Thursday outside a home in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 ended with a 51-year-old man killed and the arrest of a 39-year-old woman.

Police said preliminary investigations showed that the pair knew each other.

When officers arrived at the scene, both were found with multiple wounds. They were taken to hospital but the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The woman is warded for medical treatment and will be charged in court on July 16 with murder, the police said.

The offence carries the death penalty.

43-year-old man nabbed for murder

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man, 46, the Singapore Police Force said.

They were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit in Sumang Walk in Punggol at about 3pm on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Red Lions conduct free-fall jumps in the heartland

Residents were treated to a parachuting display on Thursday as the Red Lions began conducting test jumps over various parts of the heartland in preparation for the National Day Parade (NDP).

Yellow barriers and a tent were set up around a field across the road from the Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre and military personnel lined the area.

At about 9.15am, about 40 people looked up and saw five Red Lions dropping from an aircraft, before opening their parachutes and drifting down to the field.

Temperatures dip to as low as 22.5 deg C

The nation woke up to sweater weather and heavy rain on Tuesday morning, with temperatures dipping to as low as 22.5 deg C in Admiralty at 10.46am, said the weatherman.

This was not the first time that Singapore experienced such cool weather this year. Temperatures fell below 22 deg C on Jan 2, when parts of the island saw prolonged and persistent heavy rain.