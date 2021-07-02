Singapore news in brief: Police report made against doctor

Police report made against doc said to have posted anti-Islam comments

A police report has been made against a doctor for allegedly making comments online against Islam and Muslims which were circulated on several websites recently.

Dr Kho Kwang Po allegedly wrote that there was much violence associated with Muslims. In a post in 2019, he questioned why the religion needed protection from criticism.

MAS aware of actions taken against crypto exchange Binance

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Thursday that it is aware of the actions taken by other regulatory authorities against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and will follow up as appropriate.

Binance's Singapore arm Binance Asia Services runs the Binance.sg platform, popular with Singaporeans trading in bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies.

Binance's affiliate Binance Markets was banned by the United Kingdom's markets regulator earlier this week over concerns that it was not doing enough to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes on its platform.

MOH to stop giving details of Covid-19 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will no longer disclose details of each new Covid-19 case detected in the community as the country moves towards a new phase of battling the pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Information on individuals' ages and occupations, as well as the places they visited and the dates on which they tested positive, will not be provided.

Malls roll out SafeEntry Gateway boxes for checking out

SafeEntry Gateway boxes that allow visitors to easily check out of venues have been rolled out at malls, supermarkets and other places with high traffic.

This is to help the authorities pinpoint instances of Covid-19 exposure more accurately.

Rare monkey sighted in Bukit Timah after more than 30 years

A critically endangered, black-and-white monkey that is native to Singapore has been sighted in the Bukit Timah area for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Raffles' banded langur was previously thought to be found only within the Central Catchment Nature Reserve after the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) was built in 1983, cleaving Singapore's green heart into two.

The last langur at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve died in 1987.

HDB resale prices climb for 5th straight quarter but at slower 2.8%

Housing Board resale prices climbed for the fifth consecutive quarter but eased from recent highs, flash estimates released on Thursday showed.

Resale prices rose 2.8 per cent in the three months to June this year from the previous quarter, compared with a 3 per cent rise in the first quarter.

Year on year, HDB resale prices were up by 10.8 per cent.