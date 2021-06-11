Singapore news in brief: Poly lecturer made insensitive comments

Poly lecturer in racist incident made religiously insensitive comments

Former students of Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer Tan Boon Lee have accused him of racially and religiously insensitive behaviour in the classroom.

One of them, Ms Nurul Fatimah Iskandar, 22, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, said Mr Tan had initiated an offensive discussion about Islam during lesson time, where he singled her out for being Muslim when she was his student about four years ago.

Mr Tan, 60, is assisting the police with investigations after he was seen making racist remarks in a video to ice cream store owner Dave Parkash, 26, and his girlfriend Jacqueline Ho, 27, a user experience designer, in Orchard Road last Saturday night.

President Halimah: Are 'agonising' racist acts one-off or reflective of wider issue?

Weighing in on the recent "agonising" incidents of hatred and chauvinism perpetrated by Singaporeans against each other, President Halimah Yacob on Thursday said: "We wonder whether these are one-off incidents or reflective of a larger problem.

"Such displays are so hurtful because we thought that we had done so much to protect our cohesion until we are shaken from our belief. Our greatest fear is how such prejudice will affect our young and influence their minds," she added in a Facebook post.

550 Covid-19 cases infected with Delta variant detected in Singapore

Till the end of May, 550 Covid-19 cases in Singapore were infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus first detected in India.

This figure comprises 428 local and 122 imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

It did not say when the first case was detected but an infection on April 28 was later attributed to the Delta variant or B16172.

7,000 market stallholders to get rental waivers

Market stallholders will be getting some help in coping with reduced business during this period of Covid-19 curbs.

A month's worth of rental waivers will be given to around 7,000 market stallholders in markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators.

This was announced by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, on Thursday.

UOB pilots use of Singpass digital signature to authorise transactions

Local bank UOB is piloting the use of national digital identity system Singpass' digital signature feature to confirm transactions or product applications.

This year-long trial will be extended to some retail and corporate clients, the bank announced on Thursday.

This allows Singapore citizens and residents to digitally sign electronic documents, such as for individual wealth planning transactions and applications for services, using their Singpass app.

Gurmit Singh gets 3-month driving ban, $800 fine for speeding

Actor Gurmit Singh was fined $800 and banned from driving for three months after pleading guilty to speeding on Tuesday.

He was caught driving at about 131kmh on a road with a 70kmh speed limit in April.

His 19-year-old son was in the car with him at the time.