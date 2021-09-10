Singapore news in brief: Unvaccinated 93-year-old woman dies of Covid-19

Unvaccinated 93-year-old woman dies of Covid-19

An unvaccinated 93-year-old Singaporean woman has died of complications due to Covid-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

The woman developed symptoms on Sept 2 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Sunday.

There, she tested positive for the coronavirus.

She had a history of diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Her death takes Singapore's Covid-19 toll to 56.

HDB resale prices rise in August to just 0.1% below peak

Housing Board resale prices rose for the 14th consecutive month, climbing at a faster pace of 1.1 per cent in August compared with July, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Thursday.

Prices are just 0.1 per cent off the peak in April 2013, according to SRX data, which means September prices are likely to hit a record high as strong demand continues to outstrip flat supply.

First flight from Germany under quarantine-free scheme lands

The first flight carrying 100 passengers from Germany under a quarantine-free scheme landed at Changi Airport at 5.36pm on Wednesday

The Singapore Airlines flight's landing marks the start of Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, which is open to Brunei and Germany.

Vaccinated travellers under the scheme will take up to four Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests in lieu of quarantine.

Businessman jailed for funding terrorist attacks in Syria

A Singaporean businessman who helped fund terrorist attacks in Syria was sentenced to three years and 10 months' jail in a district court on Thursday.

Mohamed Kazali Salleh, now 51, admitted that he had committed offences under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act. He had been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

More people killed or injured in road accidents in first half of year

More people were killed or injured in traffic accidents in the first half of this year.

This is likely due to the rise in the number of vehicles on the road as Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, compared with the first half of last year when there was a circuit breaker, the police said on Wednesday.

There were 3,635 fatalities and injuries reported from January to June, up 17 per cent from 3,108 in the same period last year, the latest figures released by the police show.

Two women fined for verbally abusing auxiliary police officer

Koh Lee Yen, 50, and Chee Kam Fah, 49, who are shareholders and directors of jewellery retailer Gold Star Resources, were each fined $3,000 on Wednesday for verbally abusing an auxiliary police officer after they were spotted smoking outside the designated area.

The court heard that the incident occurred on Sept 21 last year, outside shopping mall Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road.