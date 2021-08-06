Singapore news in brief: Ward visitors at hospitals thin out

Ward visitors at hospitals thin out

Crowds were seen at several local hospitals, but most were there for outpatient treatment on Thursday, the first day visits to hospital wards islandwide were barred.

Visits to hospital wards are not allowed from Aug 5 to 18 to stem further Covid-19 transmission after clusters involving staff and patients have emerged at Changi General Hospital (CGH) and Yishun Community Hospital (YCH).

NTUC's Job Security Council matches over 32,000 workers to new jobs

More than 32,000 workers have secured new jobs with the help of the Job Security Council of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to date, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said on Thursday.

This means that about 4,000 workers have been matched with jobs since the start of this year, when Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last gave an update on the scheme.

HDB resale prices rise for 13th straight month

Demand for Housing Board resale flats remained strong in July, with prices continuing to climb and more flats changing hands despite tightened Covid-19 measures in the second half of the month.

HDB resale prices rose for the 13th straight month, advancing 0.5 per cent in July compared with June, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Thursday.

However, the pace of price gains slowed for the second month, which could be an indication of price resistance from buyers, noted Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck.

Unvaccinated woman dies of Covid-19

A 58-year-old Singaporean woman died on Monday of Covid-19 complications.

She had not been vaccinated and had no underlying medical conditions.

The woman was confirmed on July 29 to have the virus and was a household contact of a patient who had visited Samy's Curry Restaurant in Dempsey Road, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update on Wednesday night.

PM Lee to deliver televised National Day message on Aug 8

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the country in a televised message on Sunday, a day before National Day.

He will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the message in Mandarin on Channel 8 and Capital 958. Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay on Suria, while Minister for Transport S. Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil on Vasantham and Oli 968.

Medals for police past and present

Past and present officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as well as the families of officers who died in the line of duty will be awarded medals and medallions in recognition of their contributions.

Parliament unanimously backed this move on Tuesday to commemorate 200 years of policing in Singapore.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam announced the commemorative Singapore Police Bicentennial 2020 Medal for officers who were in service for any period last year and a medallion for former police officers and the families of fallen officers.