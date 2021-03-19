Singapore poems contribute to Asian record

Mr Paul Mohammed with the Asia Book of Records certificate. PHOTO: MILLAT AHMAD

K. JANARTHANAN

Tamil poems submitted by aspiring poets in Singapore have found a place in the Asia Book of Records.

They formed part of an initiative to instantly compose musical tunes to poetic verses.

Thirty-three poems from residents in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka were submitted to musician Paul Mohammed in Manama, Bahrain, via e-mail on Dec 27 last year.

The 61-year-old immediately composed songs out of each of them and performed solo via live stream from his house. The performance lasted three hours.

The feat was recognised as a record for the first time by Asia Book of Records officials on Jan 4 this year.

"Mr Paul's music composition largely fulfilled my expectations," said Singaporean business consultant and entrepreneur Mathiyalagan Isaikavi, 54, who contributed a poem about love.

Singaporean part-time relief teacher Annaletchmi Kuppusamy, 64, who has written several poems and dramas, said: "For this initiative I submitted a poem about my father who had worked hard for our family.

"Hearing my verses enlivened by music in the format of a song was a beautiful, heartwarming experience.

"It wasn't frivolously done at all. It was done with the mood I sought to capture."

Mr Mohammed, who has been a music teacher for 26 years in an Indian international school in Manama, said: "It was thrilling to do this as I was working purely with inspiration.

"My compositions on the spot did feel 'automatic'. I feel exhilarated at having set this record."

Asia Book of Records senior event coordinator Vibha Bhatia told tabla! from New Delhi that three of its team members verified Mr Mohammed's compositions.

"We sent Mr Paul the lyrics and it was evident that he had no previous knowledge of the words," she said.

"Mr Paul was clearly capable of creating these tunes on the spot."

Author and short-film-maker Millat Ahmad, who conceptualised and directed the event, told tabla! that the initiative was meant to encourage poets, whose creative abilities were dulled by Covid-19.

"In the current situation of restricted travel, I also thought that it would be great to unite Tamils from across the world in a record-setting effort," he said.

Mr Ahmad added that people in Singapore, Malaysia and Bahrain worked together for a month to organise the event.

"We did not expect this level of enthusiasm from the poets," said Ms Pon Kogilam, the founder of Iyal Pathipagam, a Tamil language publishing company in Selangor, Malaysia, who co-organised the event.

"The event was a resounding success. But we were unable to include all the entries."

Mr Peter Sahayadarcius, 40, a software engineer based in South Korea, was happy that Mr Mohammed did a good job with the poem he submitted.

"My poem was written from the perspective of a fisherwoman in rural Tamil Nadu," said the native from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

On March 8, a ceremony was held in Singapore to congratulate all those who contributed to the record.

Celebrated local Tamil poet Iqbal gave out certificates to the participants.

