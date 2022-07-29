Singapore reports 11th case of monkeypox infection

One more local monkeypox case was reported in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases detected here to 11.

The 32-year-old Singaporean man tested positive for the infection on Tuesday and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, said the Ministry of Health in an update on its website.

The man's condition is stable.

Ex-worker sues GSK for retrenching without considering re-designation

He was required to relocate to Singapore, after he became a global expert director for nutrition and digestive health business at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) consumer healthcare.

About two years later, Mr Kallivalap Praveen Nair was retrenched on grounds of redundancy.

He is now suing the pharmaceutical company for about $1.35 million, arguing he was not considered for various roles within the company.

ERP rates at four locations to go up by $1 from Aug 1

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at four locations will go up by $1 from next month in response to increased traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday that rates at the gantries on Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Townhall towards the city; on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE; on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (East Coast Parkway), also known as KPE (ECP), after Defu Flyover; and on the northbound CTE after PIE will all go up from Aug 1 during eight specified time periods.

Public sector data leaks jump 65% to 178 cases last year

Public officers reported 178 cases of data leaks by the Singapore Government in the year that ended on March 31 - a sharp 65 per cent increase from 108 cases in the preceding year.

All the incidents were assessed to be of "medium" or "low" severity, according to the third annual report on the Government's personal data protection efforts released on Thursday.

MAS to promote e-payment to cut its carbon emissions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will step up efforts to promote e-payment with the aim of reducing public demand for new notes and coins, especially during festive seasons such as Chinese New Year.

It is part of MAS' measures to cut its carbon emissions.

MAS managing director Ravi Menon said he hopes more Singaporeans will embrace alternatives like fit notes and e-gifting to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of new notes for festive giving.

Students can now sign up for free course in AI

Students can now take free artificial intelligence (AI) courses from basic to advanced level as part of efforts to equip young people with skills in an emerging field.

Open to students in secondary schools, junior colleges, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), local universities and other institutes of higher learning, the programme aims to reach more than 15,000 students over the next three years, said AI Singapore on Wednesday.