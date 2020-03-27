Singapore snippets

Coronavirus cases set to rise as more Singaporeans return home

The number of coronavirus cases will continue to rise in the coming weeks as some of the 200,000 overseas Singaporeans return home, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told Parliament on Wednesday.

Singapore has to plan on the basis that Covid-19 will be around for a long while, and people have to make adjustments and do their part to contain the outbreak, he added.

PCF to review processes after one more teacher infected

The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will review its operations, as another teacher at Fengshan PCF Sparkletots centre in Bedok North tested positive for the coronavirus.

This means that there are now 19 cases linked to Singapore's newest Covid-19 cluster - 15 staff members and four family members.

Five children who said they felt unwell have tested negative for the virus, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said on Thursday.

All entertainment venues closed

Bars, cinemas and all other entertainment outlets have been closed from Thursday midnight till April 30 as Singapore's fight against Covid-19 enters a new phase amid a wave of imported cases to the country.

In announcing its strictest measures yet, the multi-ministry task force also said on Tuesday that all centre-based tuition and enrichment classes and religious services will be suspended and malls, museums and restaurants must reduce crowd density to stay open. SM Teo: Unconstitutional to delay GE, form caretaker govt Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told Parliament on Wednesday that delaying elections by having the President form a caretaker government - a proposal made by opposition leader Tan Cheng Bock - is unconstitutional.

"I have sought the advice of the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on whether this can be done," SM Teo said. "The advice of the AGC is - to delay an election beyond the required date (April 2021) in such a manner is unconstitutional."

He explained that the only circumstance in which an election can be put off is when a state of emergency is declared - something that has never happened here.

Economy shrinks 2.2% in Q1

Singapore's economy looks headed for its first full-year recession in about two decades amid mounting border controls and lockdowns around the world from the escalating coronavirus outbreak, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday.

MTI downgraded its 2020 growth forecast to a range of -4.0 to -1.0 per cent this year, from an earlier estimate of -0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The last time Singapore registered a full-year contraction of its economy was in 2001 during the Dot-com Bust when growth fell by 1 per cent.

Man fined for moving undeclared $3.16m cash in and out

A man was convicted on Wednesday for failing to declare the movement of $3.16 million in cash in and out of Singapore over 1½ years.

The Indonesian man, who goes by one name Hengky, 39, was fined $30,000, the police said on Thursday.

The police said they were alerted on Nov 28 last year that Hengky was carrying cash exceeding $20,000 at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3.