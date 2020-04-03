Singapore snippets

Fourth death as coronavirus cases hit 1,000

A 68-year-old Indonesian man died on Thursday morning of Covid-19, Singapore's fourth death from the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said he was Case 476 and had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

On Wednesday night, the number of coronavirus cases hit 1,000 in Singapore with the MOH announcing 74 new cases.

The new cases included 10 linked to the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at Thomson Lane and a 102-year-old woman, the oldest Covid-19 patient in Singapore.

Singaporean quarantined in India A Singaporean has been quarantined in India after attending a large Islamic religious gathering that is being seen as India's super-spreader event.

This was confirmed by Maulana Abdul Aleem Saad, a cleric associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim missionary movement which organised the gathering.

Indian media also reported that a Singaporean was among the foreign nationals who were evacuated from the Tablighi's headquarters in Delhi.

PM Lee: Coronavirus could take years to run its course

It could take several years for the coronavirus to go around the world and run its course unless something happens to abort that process, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said, adding that the world will have to brace itself for a long battle ahead.

In an interview on Sunday with CNN's Fareed Zakaria about Singapore's much-lauded response to the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Lee said he hesitates to call the Republic a "success story" as it is still in the midst of an intensifying battle.

He does not see the pandemic going away in a couple of months and expects it to spread across other parts of the world such as India, Africa, South-east Asia and Latin America.

ERP rates slashed to zero at most gantries

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) will be suspended at most locations from April 6, with practically all the remaining spots seeing rates slashed.

All gantries in the city and several on expressways and arterial roads will see zero charge.

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen less commuting, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday that he has asked the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to bring forward the usual quarterly review of ERP rates.

As such, zero charging took effect at several gantries during most time slots from Monday.

Relief coming for parties in contracts hit by virus

Individuals and companies that find themselves unable to fulfil their contractual obligations on account of the coronavirus pandemic will be protected by an upcoming law.

For instance, if they have to postpone a wedding or a business event, they will not have to forfeit their deposit to a hotel or a catering firm. The Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill will be introduced in Parliament next week. The Ministry of Law intends to expedite the passage of the new law through a certificate of urgency signed by the President.

Man who spat and shouted 'Corona, corona' jailed two months

A man smashed a plate and spat on the floor of Azur restaurant at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after a waitress told him that the eatery was closed.

Hotel staff later saw Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh at the arrival hall of the airport's Terminal 3 and guided him back to the hotel lobby.

Still unhappy, Singh spat onto the floor two more times and yelled: "Corona, corona."

The 52-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to two months' jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count each of committing a rash act and being a public nuisance on March 3. This is the first conviction related to the current coronavirus outbreak.

HDB closes Bukit Merah branch

The Housing and Development Board closed its Bukit Merah branch on Thursday after a second branch employee tested positive for Covid-19. It did not provide details of how the employees were infected.