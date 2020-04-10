Singapore snippets

Safe distancing measures to be rolled out across public transport network

All trains, train stations, buses, bus stops and interchanges will be progressively marked with safe distancing stickers, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday, the third day of heightened measures to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Standing spaces and seats that should be avoided will be marked out.

"Commuters should adhere to the spaces that are demarcated to maintain safe distances from others when commuting," the LTA said. Transport ambassadors and bus captains, together with LTA's enforcement officers, will help to see to this. 21 vacant HDB blocks in Bukit Merah to house essential foreign workers Twenty-one vacant Housing Board blocks in Bukit Merah are being refurbished to house healthy foreign workers working in essential services, the Ministry of National Development has said.

The workers will start to move into the three-room flats progressively as works are completed in the coming weeks.

With foreign dormitories becoming a source of concern for the spread of the coronavirus in recent days, an inter-agency task force has been set up ensure that any disruption to essential services is minimised by having workers in these industries housed separately.

Pre-schools open for those who need care support

Pre-schoolers, whose parents are working in essential services and cannot find other caregivers for them, can still stay in school during the nearly month-long closure.

The PAP Community Foundation, Singapore's largest pre-school operator catering to 40,000 children, said at least two-thirds of its centres will offer limited services for about 3,000 children during the circuit breaker period until May 4.

Employers urged to avoid axing workers Employers are strongly urged not to resort to retrenchment or prolonged no-pay leave to manage business costs during the circuit breaker month, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in an advisory this week on salary and leave arrangements.

The employers should tap the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme payout for this month to pay local workers their salaries. "This will ensure that government subsidies go directly to the local employees and that they are assured of a baseline wage, including the corresponding CPF contributions," said the ministry.

Better connectivity to make work, study from home easier

With a majority of Singaporeans now confined to their homes, the telecommunications infrastructure is being beefed up to ensure that consistent Internet services are available islandwide and it is a breeze to work and learn indoors.

Some free entertainment content is also on its way to your screens.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority - recognising the need for speedy and consistent networks at a time when most of the population might be required to spend a lengthy period indoors - said it would back the local telcos' efforts to bolster capacity. This is to "ensure that individuals, households and businesses continue to enjoy the smooth functioning of essential services and online activities from home".