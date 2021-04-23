Singapore snippets

Mandatory use of TraceTogether token or app to start on June 1

From June 1, digital check-ins for contact tracing at places with higher footfall or where people are likely to be in close proximity can only be done using the TraceTogether app or token.

These places include shopping malls, workplaces, places of worship, schools, educational institutions, dine-in food and beverage outlets and gyms - where the national digital check-in tool SafeEntry has already been implemented.

MOT: Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble announcement 'very soon'

The date for the air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has yet to be fixed and will be "hopefully very soon", said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) on Thursday. The update came after media reports said the two countries had called off plans to announce the air travel bubble on Thursday. Bloomberg said the cancellation was initiated by the Singapore side.

Facial recognition tech in Selarang Complex facilitates inmates' movement

Unlike what is standard procedure for those imprisoned elsewhere in Singapore, inmates at the Selarang Park Complex, which was officially opened on Thursday, need not be escorted by prison officers to access several areas in it.

They only have to scan their wrist tags and faces at turnstiles located between two of the complex's facilities before they are allowed through. This is possible due to extensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage of the facilities and the use of facial recognition technology.

PIE accident leaves 1 foreign worker dead, 16 injured

Toffazal Hossain, 33, who was one of 17 migrant workers travelling on the back of a lorry, died after the vehicle collided with a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday morning.

The Bangladeshi national died of his injuries in hospital, while the other 16 workers were also sent to hospital.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said that seven are still warded, with two of the workers in intensive care.

The remaining nine have been discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

A 36-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Woman charged under OSA

The personal assistant to the director-general of the Singapore Food Agency was charged on Wednesday under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) with leaking information on school closures during the Covid-19 circuit breaker last year.

Noorain Jubli, 38, faces two charges of wrongful communication of information. Her husband Khairul Annuar Zakaria, 39, also faces one such charge and another for soliciting wrongful communication of information.

15 people hit by gastroenteritis after eating food from stall in Holland Close

Fifteen people experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from Kin Hoi, a food stall at 6 Holland Close known for its seafood dishes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday that they were investigating the incident. Those affected reported the symptoms after consuming the food between March 28 and April 15.