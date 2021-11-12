Singapore snippets

Drug trafficker's execution stayed after testing positive for Covid-19

The execution of Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was stayed after he tested positive for Covid-19.

This was revealed before a packed courtroom on Tuesday.

He was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday for drug trafficking.

Spike in Singapore-KL flight bookings despite lack of VTL details

Bookings for flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur have spiked, even though details such as the designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights are yet to be announced.

But many Malaysians in Singapore are still holding back in the hope that the eased border restrictions will be extended to land checkpoints soon.

The VTL, which will restart quarantine-free air travel between the two countries, was announced by Singapore and Malaysia on Monday.

13,000 at-risk students to get more help to stay in school

A pilot scheme to help at-risk students stay in school through after-school support and customised holiday programmes will be expanded to about 100 primary and secondary schools in the next few years.

About 13,000 students will benefit when the scheme is expanded, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

It is part of efforts aimed at closing the gaps that children from disadvantaged homes may face.

Different areas may become prime over time

An area like the Greater Southern Waterfront - with sea views and proximity to the city centre - would likely be considered a prime public housing locale by many people.

But different areas may also become prime over time, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah during a radio show on Thursday.

This is why the Government's approach is to first focus on locations that "everybody readily recognises as a prime area" under the new prime location public housing (PLH) model that was announced last month.

Nearly 800 people volunteer to improve translation

Nearly 800 people - from secondary school students to seniors - have pitched in on a national initiative to improve the translation of government communication materials.

Through the Citizen Translators project, they can flag errors and provide suggestions to refine translations. Fifth lion at Singapore Zoo tests positive for Covid-19 The African lion from the Singapore Zoo that showed signs of sickness on Monday has tested positive for Covid-19, said the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on Wednesday.

It is the fifth lion to be infected with the coronavirus, after four Asiatic lions from the Night Safari tested positive on Tuesday.

The faecal sample taken from the African lion was positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, said AVS.