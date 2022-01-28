Singapore snippets

Singapore draws $11.8b in fixed asset investments in 2021

Singapore attracted $11.8 billion in fixed asset investments in 2021, bolstered by large manufacturing projects from semiconductor and biotech firms despite challenges amid Covid-19, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said at its annual briefing on Wednesday

The projects secured in 2021 are expected to create 17,376 new jobs in the next five years, with about 70 per cent of these for PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians). A majority of these jobs are expected to be taken up by locals.

$6.5m lost in six months as more fall prey to job scams

The number of reported job scams during the Covid-19 pandemic has skyrocketed, the police have warned, as more people are lured by easy jobs promising high commissions.

In the first six months of last year, there were 658 cases - a 16-fold increase from just 40 in the same period in 2020. Victims of such scams lost about $6.5 million between January and June last year, up from about $60,000 in the same period the year before.

Death of woman, 39, due to heart disease, not Covid-19 jab

Covid-19 vaccination was not the direct cause of heart failure that led to the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this month, said the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) and the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) on Thursday.

The woman, identified in social media posts as avid local football fan

Christina Rodrigues Seah, was the subject of a post that said her heart issues were related to her receiving the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine last year.

NUHCS and NHCS said Ms Seah did not report feeling unwell and had no allergic reaction after receiving the two doses of the vaccine in April last year and instead was the victim of heart disease.

Singapore renews Formula One deal until 2028 with this year's night race on Oct 2

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and promoter Singapore GP on Thursday announced a new seven-year deal to continue hosting the Formula One race in Singapore.

The last two night races were cancelled due to the pandemic while last year's edition was the last of the four-year extension signed in 2017.

The latest contract is from 2022 until 2028 with this year's race scheduled for Oct 2 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Singapore signs FTA with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru bloc

A free trade agreement struck on Wednesday between Singapore and a bloc of countries consisting of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru is set to give the Republic greater access to what is collectively the world's eighth largest economy, scrapping most tariffs on goods and allowing local companies to bid for government projects in the Americas.

The Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, or Pasfta, is Singapore's first direct FTA with the Pacific Alliance, a bloc with a combined gross domestic product of more than $2.6 trillion.

Supermarket shoppers likely to pay 5 to 10 cents for each disposable bag from 2023

Consumers will likely have to pay between five and 10 cents for a disposable bag at supermarkets starting from the first half of next year.

The disposable carrier bag charge guidelines were announced by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday. They are intended to discourage the excessive consumption of disposable bags and promote the use of reusable ones. The majority of supermarkets in Singapore are expected to implement this charge.