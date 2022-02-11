Singapore snippets

Children aged 5 to 11 have highest Covid-19 infection rate

Children aged five to 11 have the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday.

The infection rate for them is currently about 67 per 100,000 population, he added. Those aged 12 to 19 have the next highest infection rate, at about 55 per 100,000. 31,500 people yet to make appointments for vaccine booster About 31,500 people aged 18 and above who are eligible for Covid-19 booster vaccination have yet to make their appointments as at Monday.

From Feb 14, they will no longer be considered fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Tuesday. Instead, their vaccination status will change to "additional dose needed".

GenScript's facility boosts S'pore's fight against pandemic

Global biotechnology company GenScript Biotech launched a 30,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at Solaris@Kallang on Thursday, boosting Singapore's role in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plant, which cost $15 million to set up, will make recombinant proteins and synthesise genes, which are used in the research and development of new vaccines, drugs and therapeutics.

HDB resale prices rise for 19th straight month but volume dips

Housing Board (HDB) resale flats continue to be in demand as prices climbed for the 19th straight month in January, more than one month after property cooling measures were introduced to dampen the red-hot market.

Last month, HDB resale flat prices rose at a quicker pace of 1.1 per cent compared with December's 0.8 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

However, resale volume took a hit in January, edging up by just 0.6 per cent with 2,442 units changing hands compared with December's 2,428.

Young people continue to make up majority of first-time drug abusers

Young people continue to make up the bulk of first-time drug abusers, with three in five offenders below the age of 30.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), in releasing its annual statistics on Thursday, said that people in that age group formed 60 per cent of first-time drug offenders (561 offenders) arrested and 33 per cent (912 offenders) of all drug abusers caught.

It was a slight decline from 2020's figures, where offenders below the age of 30 made up 62 per cent of all first-time abusers and 41 per cent of all drug abusers arrested.

$16m prize for Toto Hongbao draw

The annual Toto Hongbao draw by Singapore Pools, scheduled for today, will offer a prize of $16 million.

It is possibly the biggest amount in its history.

The draw will be conducted at 9.30pm. The sum snowballed to $16 million after there was no winner for the Group 1 prize $1,568,402 in the draw last Thursday and no one bagged Monday's Group 1 prize of $4,024,761.