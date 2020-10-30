Singapore strengthens edge in logistics

In the midst of a global pandemic that has disrupted supply chains, Singapore has strengthened its status as a global logistics hub and sees the sector as one of the bright sparks in its economy going forward, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.

It is expected to grow as investments flow in and also create quality jobs for Singaporeans, he added. Some parts of the logistics sector were hard hit by the pandemic but other segments continued to grow and hire workers.

There are more than 2,100 opportunities for workers available in the sector, including more than 1,300 jobs, 510 company-hosted traineeships and attachments and 290 training opportunities. About one in three of the 1,300 available jobs are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians, with some paying median salaries between $5,000 and $5,500.

Mr Chan noted that Singapore enhanced its reputation as an international hub by remaining open to trade even as global supply chains were disrupted.

But the impact of the pandemic on the logistics sector has been uneven, noted Manpower Minister Josephine Teo. While companies serving the aviation and aerospace sector were affected, those servicing the e-commerce and healthcare sectors saw an increase in activities and hired more people.

The ministers were speaking to the media after their visit to German logistics firm DB Schenker's Red Lion facility in Changi.

The logistics sector is a key pillar of Singapore's economy and contributed $6.8 billion or 1.4 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product in 2019. It employs over 86,000 workers.

