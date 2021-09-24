Singapore-themed thriller a hit in India

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Singapore forms a major part of Nidhi Upadhyay's debut novel That Night, which is currently No. 1 in the Amazon Crime, Thriller & Mystery bestsellers' list in India.

The India born engineer turned head hunter, who has been living in Singapore for the past 20 years with her husband and two sons, uses the mysterious settings of Kubbur Kassim Cemetery, Amber Beacon Tower and Tanglin Hill Brunei Hostel to make the storyline more gripping.

"A thriller is a tough genre to write as you have to keep the pace throughout," Nidhi, 42, told tabla!. "In literary fiction you can describe things and places, but in a thriller you have to be quick, catchy and brief. Not many Indian writers have written about these places in Singapore. So I thought I'll give it a shot."

That Night, published by Penguin Random House India, tells the story of college best friends Natasha, Riya, Anjali and Katherine who get together after 20 years to recount what really happened one night when Sania, their unlikeable hostel mate, died.

But when the story is retold by each of them, the pieces don't fit - because none of them is telling the whole truth. It is a twisted tale of friendship and betrayal.

Nidhi uses the rustic ambience of Singapore as a backdrop and expertly weaves the urban legends behind the three locations into the narrative.

Kubur Kassim, one of Singapore's oldest burial grounds in Siglap, has been a source of ghost stories with tombs dedicated to orang bunian - considered a supernatural human-like being.

The Amber Beacon Tower at East Coast Park is commonly cited as one of the most haunted places in Singapore. On 15 May 1990, a young couple were stabbed by two unknown assailants there and the girl died from her injuries.

Tanglin Hill Brunei Hostel, flanked by posh mansions in the Tanglin area, used to be a bustling dormitory. It was abandoned four decades ago and the derelict compound now reportedly hosts pontianaks and jinns.

"That Night is mostly about my college life and my experiences in Singapore," said Nidhi. "One of the main characters is settled in Singapore, like me, while the other three are in different parts of the world.

"The story is about haunting secrets that come back in the form of a paranormal threat for them. So, the hacker takes them to different locations and threatens them.

"The whole idea of including Singapore just came up while writing the book. Not many Indian writers write like this about Singapore."

The story begins with one of the protagonists reaching Kubbur Kassim because of the threat she receives. In the middle Amber Beacon Tower is mentioned because of the urban myth around it.

It culminates at Tanglin Hill Brunei Hostel because whatever the four friends did 20 years ago was actually in a hostel premises.

"I did a lot of research and took some time to explore all the three locations," said Nidhi, whose family is from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh - she was born and grew up in Karnal in Haryana. "I went to each place at least three times as I wanted to describe them in the best way possible and the pace doesn't get lost."

Singapore's working culture also forms a part of the book because Natasha lives in Singapore and is a working mother. But Nidhi clarifies that there is no attempt to talk about Indian culture or Singapore culture or any Asian culture: "The four women are just professionals who are working and face a threat, which could be a hacker or a ghost. It's a story that revolves around them."

Launched on April 5, That Night swiftly climbed to the top 20 in the Amazon Crime, Thriller & Mystery betsellers' list in India.

Since June, when it hit the bookshelves, the book, which received a grant from the National Arts Council, has been perched in the top three. It notched the top spot last week.

In Singapore, the book, costing around $25, is distributed through Kinokuniya and Times Publishing and is available at all major book stores.

The first print lot of 5,000 copies has been sold out. The book is in its second print run.

