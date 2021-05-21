Singapore wants to move beyond 'new Covid-19 strain' controversy

Singapore wants to close the "unfortunate chapter" triggered by an Indian politician's false comments about a "new strain" of Covid-19 being found in the island state, Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong said on Wednesday.

Mr Wong told journalists in New Delhi that the Singapore Government is ready to move forward following the strong Indian government response to the remarks by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said the Singapore Government was particularly "heartened" by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar's tweet.

Dr Jaishankar, a career diplomat who formerly served as India's high commissioner to Singapore, in a tweet described both countries as "solid partners in the fight against Covid-19" and denounced Mr Kejriwal' comments as "irresponsible".

Mr Wong said: "We are very heartened to see external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar come up with a quick tweet putting forth three points which we appreciate that Singapore and India are solid partners in the fight against Covid.

"Second, (Dr Jaishankar said) the Delhi chief minister doesn't speak for India and that the comments made were irresponsible.

"We should put an end to this episode because the authorities representing the government of India have spoken and we are heartened by those clarifications and assurances. We feel we should move on with the task ahead."

The Delhi chief minister caused a diplomatic stir with the claim that the "new strain" could potentially lead to a third Covid-19 wave in India. In the tweet in Hindi, he asked the Indian government to stop flights from Singapore.

Mr Wong noted that Singapore just wanted "to fight the disease and the virus collectively with the rest of the world".

Singapore is among over 40 countries that have continued to send aid to India, which has struggled to cope with a devastating second Covid-19 wave.

Mr Wong said the incident would not lead to any disruption in aid from Singapore which has included over 8,000 oxygen concentrators, nearly 12,000 oxygen cylinders and 64 cryogenic tanks.

