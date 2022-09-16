Singapore woman makes history with 13-hour English Channel swim

It took her 12 hours and 54 minutes, but Ms Li Ling Yung-Hryniewiecki (right) has become the first Singaporean woman to swim across the English Channel.

Braving waters as cold as 19 deg C, she started swimming from Samphire Hoe near Dover in London at 1am on Sunday and arrived at Cap Gris-Nez in northern France at around 2pm.

She swam around 34km, accompanied by a boat carrying her husband and coach.

"It's a great achievement but it's not out of this world, a lot of my friends have done it," said the 37-year-old who works in banking and lives in Britain.

Historian Thum Ping Tjin, a former national swimmer who competed at the 1996 Olympic Games, was the first Singaporean to achieve the feat in 2005.

The Straits Times